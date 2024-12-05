Pushpa 2 The Rule box office report: Allu Arjun film makes history by crossing 50 crore net in 2 languages on same day

Pushpa 2: The Rule box office day 1

Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in theatres in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali and Hindi. The film was released in 2D, IMAX, 4DX, D-Box and PVR ICE formats, with the 3D release postponed later. Despite being a weekday, the film crossed the ₹50 crore mark in both Telugu and Hindi on its opening day. The final figures for the day are yet to come in but the film is expected to have a stellar opening.

The film’s team opted to hike ticket prices in its first week in theatres, with the move receiving flak from people. The highest ticket price was ₹2500 at select theatres in Mumbai and Delhi. The Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments also allowed the team to hike ticket prices, apart from granting permission for some special shows. The prices will even out after the first week but the film’s team banks on bringing the audience to the theatres before that.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is a sequel to his 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise. Arjun, Rashmika, and Fahadh reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat for the film. Pushpa 2: The Rule takes the story forward from the first part, delving into Pushpa’s life after he has become a red sandalwood smuggler and leader of the syndicate. It ends up setting the story for Pushpa 3: The Rampage.