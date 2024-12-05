Menu Explore
Pushpa 2 The Rule box office report: Allu Arjun film makes history by crossing 50 crore net in 2 languages on same day

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Dec 05, 2024 08:58 PM IST

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office report: Sukumar's Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer is expected to have a massive opening.

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office report: Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in theatres on December 5, with paid premieres held on December 4. According to Sacnilk.com, the film made history by crossing 50 crore net in both Telugu and Hindi on its opening day. (Also Read: Allu Arjun to be booked for stampede at Pushpa 2 The Rule premiere that left fan dead; her son critically injured)

Allu Arjun plays Pushpa Raj in Pushpa 2: The Rule.
Pushpa 2: The Rule box office day 1

Pushpa 2: The Rule box office day 1

Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in theatres in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali and Hindi. The film was released in 2D, IMAX, 4DX, D-Box and PVR ICE formats, with the 3D release postponed later. Despite being a weekday, the film crossed the 50 crore mark in both Telugu and Hindi on its opening day. The final figures for the day are yet to come in but the film is expected to have a stellar opening.

The film’s team opted to hike ticket prices in its first week in theatres, with the move receiving flak from people. The highest ticket price was 2500 at select theatres in Mumbai and Delhi. The Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments also allowed the team to hike ticket prices, apart from granting permission for some special shows. The prices will even out after the first week but the film’s team banks on bringing the audience to the theatres before that.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is a sequel to his 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise. Arjun, Rashmika, and Fahadh reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat for the film. Pushpa 2: The Rule takes the story forward from the first part, delving into Pushpa’s life after he has become a red sandalwood smuggler and leader of the syndicate. It ends up setting the story for Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

