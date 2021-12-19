Pushpa The Rise box office day 2 collection: Allu Arvind's film crosses 100 crore worldwide

Allu Arvind's Pushpa is storming through the box office. The film, which gave Spider-Man: No Way Home a competition at the ticket counters, has collected ₹100 crore gross worldwide since its release on Friday.

Sharing the box office figures, film trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote on Twitter on Sunday, “#Pushpa has crossed ₹100 crore gross at the WW box office in 2 days.” He added that the film has crossed $1.30 Million at the USA box office.

#Pushpa has crossed ₹ 100 Crs Gross at the WW Box office in 2 days.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 19, 2021

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the performance of the film in Hindi. He wrote, “#Pushpa #Hindi rises on Day 2… Gathers speed… Strong word of mouth converting into energetic footfalls… Single screens/mass pockets rocking… Major centres witness growth… Solid Day 3 on cards… Fri 3 cr, Sat 4 cr. Total: ₹7 cr. #India biz. #PushpaHindi."

#Pushpa #Hindi RISES on Day 2… Gathers speed… Strong word of mouth converting into energetic footfalls… Single screens/mass pockets rocking… Major centres witness growth… Solid Day 3 on cards… Fri 3 cr, Sat 4 cr. Total: ₹ 7 cr. #India biz. #PushpaHindi pic.twitter.com/ogSpTx8BR3 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 19, 2021

He had also confirmed the film's good performance in Australia on Saturday. “Pushpa’ storms Australia… #Pushpa has embarked on one of the biggest starts [#Indian film] in #Australia… Debuts at No. 7… Fri A$ 168,134 [rS 91.11 lacs]… MASSIVE! @comScore," he tweeted.

Ahead of the film's release, Allu Arjun had said though his film clashes with Spider-Man: No Way Home, he is looking forward to the audience flocking back to theatres, a culture he believes is currently on the decline.

"We are in a situation right now where today in India, and world over, the culture of people coming to cinemas has gone down. I am not looking at Pushpa or another one film, I am looking at Indian cinema. Cinema should win and not just Indian cinema, but world cinema overall," the actor said.

"I think Spider-Man (No Way Home), should get people back to theatres, Pushpa should get Indian people back into theatres. It is about celebrating cinema back again. There is also 83 next week. I wish them all the best. I hope it brings people back to theatres. I also would like to congratulate Hindi cinema for the success of Sooryavanshi. I am more bothered about cinema right now than Pushpa itself," Arjun added.

Pushpa revolves around the red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

(With PTI inputs)

