Rahul Ravindran says he is open to working with transgender assistant director, earns ‘respect’ from fans

Actor-filmmaker Rahul Ravindran on Tuesday took to Twitter to announce that he’s looking for a female assistant director (AD) in his team as he begins work on his next project. He also said he’s open to work with a transgender AD and assured a respectful working environment.

Rahul, who started his career as an actor, made his directorial debut with National award-winning Telugu film, Chi La Sow. As his second directorial project, he teamed up with actor Nagarjuna on Telugu romantic comedy, Manmadhudu 2, which bombed at the box-office.

“As a part of an objective to provide opportunities for women in the team… I am looking for a Female assistant director for my next. Passionate and interested female candidates with an appetite for hard work can mail their CVs to potatoproductionsllp@gmail.com,” Rahul tweeted.

He further wrote that he’s open to work with a transgender AD. “Interested transgender candidates are also welcome to apply. If hired, I assure you a respectful work environment,” he added.

In the comment section of his tweet on being open to working with transgenders, several fans wrote to him saying that they respect him for this initiative.

Apart from being a popular actor and filmmaker, Rahul is married to singer and dubbing artiste, Chinmayi Sripaada.

When Chinmayi called out lyricist Vairamuthu during the Me Too movement and faced severe backlash from several members of the Tamil film fraternity, Rahul stood by her and became her biggest pillar of support.

Not long ago, when veteran south actor Sowcar Janaki called the Me Too movement nothing but a cheap publicity stunt, Rahul quashed her opinion with a strong blog.

Rahul had tweeted: “Dear young girls out there.... It's an important moment in time. And I have something to say to you that may help you make sense of the world around us. Please do read the blog in the link below. Much love and a big hug to all of you.”

