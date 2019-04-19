Rakul Preet not gaining weight for Manmadhudu 2, director refutes rumours

Filmmaker Rahul Ravindran has rubbished rumours that claimed that Rakul Preet Singh hasn’t joined the sets of Manmadhudu 2 in Portugal since she has been asked to gain weight for her role. Manmadhudu 2 stars Nagarjuna and Rakul Preet in lead roles.

On Thursday, Rahul took to Twitter to clarify and he wrote: “Contrary to some rumours, Rakul has been shooting with us from day one of the Portuguese schedule. We have all been gushing non-stop about how stunning she’s looking and thanking our lucky stars that we got her. What an incredible talent she is.”

Manmadhudu 2 had its launch ceremony last month. The event was attended Nagarjuna’s wife Amala Akkineni and son Naga Chaitanya.

After briefly shooting in Hyderabad, the makers left to Portugal recently to shoot predominant portion of the film. Manmadhudu 2, a sequel to super hit flick Manmadhudu, marks the first time collaboration Rakul and Nagarjuna as a pair on screen.

This is Rahul’s second directorial project. He made his debut as a director last year with Telugu romantic drama Chi La Sow, which was bankrolled by Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios.

Last seen on screen in Telugu multi-starrer Devadas alongside Nani, Nagarjuna will sport a really different look in Manmadhudu 2 which will hit the screens later this year. Nagarjuna had recently signed Dhanush’s second directorial project. He was roped in to play a pivotal role. However, rumours have emerged that the project has been shelved and Nagarjuna will use the dates he had set aside for this project for Manmadhudu 2.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 15:16 IST