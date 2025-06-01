Raj Nidimoru's wife Shhyamali De drops cryptic post on karma amid rumours of him dating Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Rumours of filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, one half of the Raj & DK duo, dating actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu continue to make rounds even as both parties remain mum. Their recent public appearances and pictures or videos on Samantha’s Instagram feed have only upped the curiosity. In the meantime, Raj’s wife, writer Shhyamali De, dropped a cryptic post on karma. (Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's former mother-in-law Amala Akkineni moved by her heartwarming speech. Watch) Raj Nidimoru married writer Shhyamali De in 2015 but he's rumoured to be dating Samantha Ruth Prabhu now.

Raj’s wife posts about karma

It has been a while since Shhyamali has been posting pictures of spiritual or astrological posts on her Instagram, with a drop of mystique thrown in. Her recent post on her Instagram story reads, “Time exposes, Karma corrects, The Universe Humbles.” One Reddit user posted a screenshot of Shhyamali’s stories, writing, “Yes Karma is real! She was silently waiting for karma to act.” Raj and Shhyamali married in 2015. While a Pinkvilla report claimed that the couple separated in 2022, the writer’s last post with the filmmaker was in 2023. They haven’t addressed rumours of their split publicly.

Screen grab of Shhyamali De's Instagram stories.

Are Raj and Samantha dating?

Many have noticed that Raj and Samantha are spending more time together. While the two are working together professionally, the internet believes they’re more than just friends, especially after they were spotted together at Tirupati. Recently, there were also rumours of them moving in together which were busted by her team. Samantha has posted pictures with Raj on her Instagram page, one of which shows her resting her head on his shoulder. Her latest video saw them playing pickleball together. Raj was also by Samantha’s side as she promoted Subham, a film he also contributed to as a creative producer.

Upcoming work

After The Family Man Season 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny for Prime Video, Samantha is working with Raj & DK again for Netflix’s Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. She recently turned producer with Tralala Moving Pictures and produced Subham. She will also produce and act in Maa Inti Bangaram.