Samantha Ruth Prabhu's former mother-in-law Amala Akkineni moved by her heartwarming speech. Watch

It has been 15 years since actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu debuted in the film industry with Gautham Vasudev Menon’s 2010 film Ye Maaya Chesave. It’s also where she first met her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya. At the Apsara Awards held by Zee Telugu, Samantha was commemorated for the 15-year milestone and her ex-mother-in-law, Amala Akkineni, couldn’t look prouder. (Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru are planning to move in together? Her manager responds) Amala Akkineni cheered as Samantha Ruth Prabhu completed 15 years in the film industry.

Amala Akkineni cheers for Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Zee Telugu posted a promo for the awards night, which will be aired on their channel on 24 May at 5:30 pm. Sharing it on their social media, the channel wrote, “S is for Samantha, S is for Success — Celebrating 15 glorious years of Samantha on the Apsara Awards stage!”

In the video, Samantha can be seen cutting a tiered cake and celebrating the occasion with the hosts on stage. She also delivered a speech in which she said, “The Telugu (film) industry has given me everything. Ide naa karma bhumi (This is where I belong). I promise to always put the Telugu audience first.” The camera cuts to Amala, who is smiling widely and clapping for her.

Numerous fans left comments under the video, cheering Samantha on for the milestone. Some even commented that she ‘got her old smile back,’ leaving comments like, “She has got her smile back,” and “Old Sam is back with smiley grace.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s career

Through her career, Samantha has worked in numerous Telugu and Tamil films, such as Brindavanam, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Attarintiki Daredi, Kaththi, Theri, and 24. After starring in Shaakunthalam and Kushi in 2023, she took a break from work due to her myositis diagnosis. She also separated from Chaitanya in 2021, who is now married to Sobhita Dhulipala.

In 2024, she starred in the Raj & DK web series for Prime Video, Citadel: Honey Bunny. She will soon star in their web series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom for Netflix. Samantha also turned producer with Tralala Moving Pictures, with her first film Subham releasing this year. She also produces and stars in Maa Inti Bangaram.