Rakshasa Raja: Rana Daggubati announces new film with Teja on his birthday; check out first look poster

Following the resounding success of their previous collaboration, Nene Raju Nene Mantri, actor Rana Daggubati and director Teja are set to collaborate again. On Rana’s birthday, the actor announced his next project titled Rakshasa Raja on Instagram and X. (Also Read: Netflix most viewed: Rana Naidu becomes the only Indian title in its top 400 list)

Rakshasa Raja first look poster

Rana in a still from Rakshasa Raja(Instagram)

Announcing the film, Rana also released his first look from the film. In the poster, which is styled in a retro fashion, the actor can be seen holding a massive gun on one shoulder with bullets hanging off the other one. He also has a cigar in his mouth with vibuthi and tilak marking his forehead. However, it’s the two gold rings on his fingers that catch the attention. These rings were also teased in the pre-release poster, making one wonder their significance to the story.

Cast and crew

The makers are yet to announce the cast and crew of Rakshasa Raja, with announcements expected to follow soon. What is known however is that Teja and Rana’s sophomore project is a gangster flick that the makers promise will be a ‘visual spectacle.’ “Rakshasa Raja is poised to set new benchmarks in the realm of Telugu cinema,” wrote the makers in a statement released to the press.

Fans react to the poster

Fans however have criticised the poster's design with one fan writing, “Worst poster Design ever in your Movies,” while another wrote, “Twitter lo unna Poster designers ni theesko bro mari ghoram ga undhi. (Take a fan made poster from Twitter because this is horrible.”

About their previous film

Nene Raju Nene Mantri released in 2017 and also starred Kajal Aggarwal and Catherine Tresa in the lead roles. The film told the story of a happily married couple whose life is upturned after a harrowing incident. The husband, Jogendra, played by Rana, decides to become a politician and gain some power after his wife Radha, played by Kajal, is insulted. However, he is soon blinded by ambition and loses his way.

Teja’s last film Ahimsa, which released earlier this year, starred Rana’s brother Abhiram in the lead role. The film received a lukewarm response from fans and critics alike with the story and performances criticised.

