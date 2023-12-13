Naga Chaitanya, Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh pose for a perfect family pic at Abhiram’s wedding

A rare photo moment was recently captured at the destination wedding of Abhiram Daggubati and Prathyusha Chaparala. Stars such as Naga Chaitanya, Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh posed for a picture with the rest of the family in Sri Lanka. The picture is now doing rounds on social media after being shared by the photographer. (Also Read: Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas meet Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos) The Daggubati family at Abhiram and Prathyusha's wedding(The Yellow Draft - Instagram)

The wedding

The Daggubati family kept the wedding carefully under wraps despite news leaking that Abhiram will tie the knot soon. The whole family was clicked flying out of the city together to Sri Lanka for the intimate yet grand do. Abhiram and Prathyusha tied the knot at Anantara Kaluatara, a lush resort in Sri Lanka, in the presence of their loved ones. The wedding took place on December 6 at 8:50 PM.

Details of the event

Over 200 guests were present at the three-day wedding for which festivities were kicked off on December 4. The bride and groom’s parents, brother Rana, uncle Venkatesh and his family, cousin Naga Chaitanya and others were present at the wedding. In the picture, the bride can be seen dressed in a radiant yellow saree while the groom and most of the family opted for ivory silk. “Gratitude fills our hearts as we reflect on the love, laughter, and pure joy that radiated during these three days,” wrote the photographers sharing the picture-perfect moment.

About Abhiram

Abhiram trained under acting coach Satyanand in Visakhapatnam while also handling businesses at his family’s property, Ramanaidu Studios. After a few years of that, he tried his luck at acting and made his debut as a lead in the 2023 film Ahimsa, directed by Teja. The film and the actor, both, received a lukewarm response from fans and critics alike. He previously shared production credit for his brother Rana’s 2017 film Nene Raju Nene Mantri.

