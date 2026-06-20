Ram Charan and Upasana finally reveal daughter Klin Kaara's face on 3rd birthday; fans say, ‘His genes didn’t even try'

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela have remained private about their children so far. They welcomed their first daughter, Klin Kaara, in June 2023. On January 31, 2026, the couple welcomed twins—a baby boy named Shivram and a baby girl named Anveera Devi. As Klin Kaara turned 3, the parents have now decided to reveal her face to the world.

Ram and Upasana share new picture of Klin Kaara

Upasana Konidela and Ram Charan hold Klin Kaara.

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Ram and Upasana held Klin Kaara up in their arms and smiled for a sweet picture. The three of them wore matching blue outfits, and the picture was shared on a joint Instagram post by Upasana and Klin. She wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday Klin Kaara our precious little one.”

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{{^usCountry}} Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented with teary-eyed and red heart emoticons. Several other fans also added to the comments and wished the little one on her third birthday. Klin had a striking resemblance to her mother, a feature which many fans noticed. “So sweet she looks just like her mumma,” said one. “Dad's genes did not even try,” quipped another. “Pic of the day,” read one comment. Ram talking about fatherhood {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented with teary-eyed and red heart emoticons. Several other fans also added to the comments and wished the little one on her third birthday. Klin had a striking resemblance to her mother, a feature which many fans noticed. “So sweet she looks just like her mumma,” said one. “Dad's genes did not even try,” quipped another. “Pic of the day,” read one comment. Ram talking about fatherhood {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In a recent interview with Times Now, Ram had opened up about fatherhood, revealing that he is a hands-on parent while joking that his wife, Upasana Konidela, is the “boss” at home. “Upasana, in general, is the boss at home; we are taught to say this. Everything is quite spontaneous with us; an actor’s life is very spontaneous – you don’t know where you are, how late you are working, or when you are waking up. It’s difficult to design and live a life in a house with parents or with your spouse. There is a lot of adjustment that goes behind it,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a recent interview with Times Now, Ram had opened up about fatherhood, revealing that he is a hands-on parent while joking that his wife, Upasana Konidela, is the “boss” at home. “Upasana, in general, is the boss at home; we are taught to say this. Everything is quite spontaneous with us; an actor’s life is very spontaneous – you don’t know where you are, how late you are working, or when you are waking up. It’s difficult to design and live a life in a house with parents or with your spouse. There is a lot of adjustment that goes behind it,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Ram and Upasana were schoolmates but lost touch after school, only to reconnect years later in Hyderabad. They became friends and eventually started dating before getting engaged in December 2011. The couple tied the knot in a star-studded wedding ceremony in Hyderabad in June 2012.

They welcomed their daughter, Klin Kaara, in June 2023. In January 2026, Ram and Upasana welcomed twins, a baby boy and a baby girl, and named them Shiva Ram Konidela and Anveera Devi Konidela.

Ram Charan was last seen in Buchi Babu Sana’s Telugu film Peddi, which also starred Janhvi Kapoor. The film became a huge box office success, collecting ₹400 crore worldwide.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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