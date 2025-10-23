Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela expecting 2nd baby, she shares video from baby shower: ‘Double the love’

It's cause for double celebrations at Chiranjeevi's home. On Thursday, his daughter-in-law Upasana Konidela made the big reveal that she is pregnant for the second time. Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan. Upasana, Surekha in a happy family picture with Klin Kaara.

She shared a video from the family's Diwali celebration, which coinincided with her seemantham (baby shower) ceremony. She wrote with her post, “This Diwali was all about double the celebration, double the love and double the blessings.”

Double celebration for the family

The video shows Upasana in a blue suit, getting love, blessings and gifts from other women of the family. She had daughter Klin Kaara and husband Ram Charan by her side. Even Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha posed with the couple.

Nagarjuna and his family were also part of the celebrations.

Ram Charan and Upasana recently met PM Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the ongoing Archery Premier League tournament. Taking to his official X handle, PM Modi appreciated their combined efforts to promote archery through the world's first-ever Archery Premier League.

"Glad to have met you, Upasana and Anil Kamineni Garu. Your collective efforts to popularise archery are commendable and will benefit countless youngsters," the Prime Minister wrote in the post.

About Klin Kaara and her parents

Upasana and Ram welcomed Klin Kaara in 2023 but have not shown her face in public still. When HT asked her if there’s a certain age till which they plan to continue this, and said, “I don’t know. The world is a place that’s changing so rapidly and few incidents scare us as parents, but we also want to give a child the freedom to live. Covering her face while going to the airport or things like that. It’s a huge task for the mother, for the child, for the father, for everyone around as well. So I don’t know whether we are doing the right thing or not, but for now, we are happy where we are.”