Upasana Kamineni: Ram and I are happy not showing our daughter Klin too much in public right now

Businesswoman Upasana Kamineni, who was in the Capital recently as a guest at an event, has mastered the art of balancing her professional commitments with her personal life. Not just as a wife, but also as a mother to her two-year-old with husband, actor Ram Charan, Klin Kaara. Upasana Kamineni; with her family

Also read: Upasana Konidela urges women to find their Ram Charan before getting married: ‘No more marrying for money or status’

What she has been careful about as a parent, is to not let Klin be papped, and not post many pictures of her on social media. Many celebs of late have been following the same. Ask if there’s a certain age till which they plan to continue this, and she quips in a conversation with us, “I don’t know. The world is a place that’s changing so rapidly and few incidents scare us as parents, but we also want to give a child the freedom to live. Covering her face while going to the airport or things like that. It’s a huge task for the mother, for the child, for the father, for everyone around as well. So I don’t know whether we are doing the right thing or not, but for now, we are happy where we are.”

Upasana has managed to meanwhile create her own identity as an individual who is involved with many community outreach programmes and her family’s medical empire, away from the ‘star wife’ tag. But she doesn’t look at it as an issue, “I love all my tags. And if it’s a tag that people have given you, it’s great. It’s because you are loved. I am happy about it, it’s a responsibility!”