Mon, Sept 29, 2025
OG box office collection day 5: Pawan Kalyan film close to making 150 crore despite dip, Ram Charan attends screening

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Updated on: Sept 29, 2025 10:07 pm IST

OG box office collection day 5: Sujeeth's gangster film stars Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Mohan in lead roles. 

OG box office collection day 5: Sujeeth’s gangster flick, They Call Him OG, was released in theatres on 25 September with paid premieres on 24 September to mixed reviews. Despite that, the film has held strong at the box office, despite showing an expected dip on Monday. Lead actor Pawan Kalyan’s nephew, Ram Charan, also caught a special screening of the film.

OG box office collection day 5: Pawan Kalyan plays a gangster named Ojas Gambheera in the Sujeeth film.
OG box office collection

According to Sacnilk, OG collected an estimated 7.45 crore net in India on Monday, taking its total domestic collection to 147.65 crore. The film, which had held strong through the weekend, showed a dip, given that it was a weekday. Collections are expected to rise again during Dasara in the coming week, and it remains to be seen how the film fares.

OG collected 21 crore from its premiers alone, bringing in 63.75 crore on its opening day. Tickets for the premieres were priced at 1000 in Andhra Pradesh and 800 in Telangana, with hikes given in both states for the first ten days of release. The film saw a 71% dip on Friday, nonetheless, making 18.45 crore. It generated 18.5 crore each on both Saturday and Sunday, totalling 37 crore for the weekend.

Ram Charan watches OG with Pawan Kalyan

Since before OG’s release, Pawan had been suffering from viral fever and bronchitis, according to his team. He seems to have recovered now because the whole team caught a screening of the film in Hyderabad on Monday evening. Pawan’s nephew and Chiranjeevi’s son, actor Ram Charan, joined them for the screening.

OG is directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Entertainment. It stars Pawan, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, Prakash Raj and others in lead roles. The film has collected over 250 crore worldwide in its first weekend.

