Pawan Kalyan contracted viral fever after rainy OG event, condition worsened on Monday night: Team

The much-hyped pre-release event of They Call Him OG, the OG Concert, was a washout, literally, when it was held on Sunday. Despite thousands of fans turning up, apart from the cast and the crew, the event suffered due to a torrential downpour and had to be cut short. Ever since that day, Pawan Kalyan has been suffering from viral fever, says his team. Pawan Kalyan's OG concert, which was held on Sunday, was cut short due to the downpour.

Pawan Kalyan’s fever worsened on Monday

His PRO posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday that Pawan contracted viral fever two days ago and still attended assembly meetings on Monday, which made it worse. They wrote, “State Deputy Chief Minister Shri Pawan Kalyan has contracted viral fever. Shri Pawan Kalyan has been suffering from fever for the last two days. He attended the assembly meetings on Monday and held reviews with officials despite the fever. The fever has increased since Monday night.”

The PRO added that doctors have advised rest, and the actor-politician is conducting his political business via video conferencing. “In this order, doctors are conducting tests and providing treatment. They have advised that rest is necessary. Teleconferences were held with officials on departmental matters while suffering from fever,” they wrote. Numerous fans left comments under the post, asking him to get well soon and showing concern for his health.

About They Call Him OG

The OG event on Sunday was held at LB Stadium in Hyderabad but was cut short due to rain. Only Pawan and Sujeeth had a chance to speak at the event, which was also attended by his co-stars Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Mohan. Fans who attended the event were also drenched in the rain as they waited for the trailer, a rough cut of which was played at the event. Produced by DVV Entertainment, OG is a gangster drama which will be released in theatres on 25 September with premieres a night before.