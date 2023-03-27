Ram Charan sits on wife Upasana Konidela's lap in adorable birthday pic, she calls him 'bestie'

Actor Ram Charan turned 38 on Monday and his wife Upasana Konidela penned the shortest and sweetest note for him. She took to her Instagram handle and posted a couple of their photos. She addressed him as her ‘bestie’ and fans cannot stop praising them. Also read: Kiara Advani celebrates Ram Charan's birthday on RC15 set with crew Upasana Konidela wished Ram Charan on his 38th birthday.

The first photo features Ram Charan and Upasana candidly smiling. They sported matching green coloured outfits. The next one has Ram sitting on Upasana's lap while she was seated on a chair. It was clicked at an outdoor location.

Sharing the photo, Upasana wrote in the caption of the post, “Happy Happy Birthday Bestie.” Reacting to it, fans flooded the comment section with warm wishes. While one of them called them their ‘favourite couple’, one more said ‘it’s beautiful.'

Ahead of Ram's birthday, the cast and crew members of his upcoming film Game Changer surprised him on the sets. Several pictures and videos from the pre-birthday bash surfaced online. In them, rose petals were showered on Ram during his entry. S Shankar, choreographer-actor Prabhu Deva and Kiara Advani were a part of the celebrations.

The actor cut a cake which was covered with rose petals along with S Shankar. Sharing the pictures, Ram Charan's fan page wrote, "It's a wrap for the song! Team #RC15 celebrated Idol @alwaysramcharan 's Birthday!"

Meanwhile, Ram Charan and Upasana are currently expecting their first child together. The couple got married in 2012. They announced the news of Upasana's pregnancy back in December 2022. Talking about the new phase in her life, Upasana had previously shared "I am thrilled to have our first baby delivered in our home country - India, surrounded by a world-class medical OB/GYN team at The Apollo Hospitals, including Dr Sumana Manohar, Dr Rooma Sinha and now Dr Jennifer Ashton from the Good Morning America Show. This journey holds many exciting experiences for us and we look forward to this new phase in our lives with great anticipation."

Ram Charan who is basking in the global success of RRR, will be next seen in Game Changer. It was tentatively named as RC 15.

