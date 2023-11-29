Ram Charan takes a break from filming Game Changer in Mysuru to cast his vote in Telangana elections

Ram Charan was spotted at Mysuru airport on Wednesday, boarding a private flight to Hyderabad. Legislative assembly elections will be held in Telangana on November 30 and the actor took a break from shooting for Shankar’s Game Changer to perform his civic duty. Shooting for the film is in progress and the actor requested some time off to cast his vote. (Also Read: Ram Charan joins the prestigious Actors Branch of the Academy)

Selfies with fans

Ram Charan flies back from Mysuru to Hyderabad

A video released by Ram’s fan page sees the actor accompanied by security as he walks to his flight. He also posed for a click, all smiles with the ground personnel at the airport, before boarding his flight back.

Game Changer all about

Coincidentally, Ram’s upcoming film Game Changer is all about the electoral system. Shankar is known for building his films around social causes and it remains to be seen what issue he has picked this time around. Ram will return to shooting as soon as he casts his vote on Thursday. The film, which also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role, is slated to hit screens next year.

Tollywood to turn up

Sources state that not just Ram, most of Tollywood is expected to turn up to cast their votes during the elections. Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Jr NTR, Nani and others are expected to cast their votes in Hyderabad tomorrow. Lakshmi Manchu even released a statement to the press, appealing the people of Telangana to cast their votes.

Upcoming work

Apart from Game Changer, Ram has given his nod to star in a film helmed by Bucchi Babu Sana. While nothing much about the project is known, names such as Sai Pallavi and Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha have been floated around to be on-board the project. However, the makers are yet to finalise the cast and an official announcement is yet to be made.

