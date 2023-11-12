Inside pics from Ram Charan's Diwali bash: Namrata Shirodkar shares post with Jr NTR and Mahesh Babu in one frame

Ram Charan hosted a Diwali party at his residence on Saturday, which was attended by the who's who of the Telugu film industry. Now, inside pictures from the Diwali party have surfaced on Instagram. In them, Ram Charan was seen with his RRR co-star Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh. (Also read: Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi wedding reception: Chiranjeevi, Niharika Konidela, Naga Chaitanya attend Hyderabad bash) Jr NTR, Venkatesh, Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu at Ram's Diwali bash.

Inside pictures from Diwali party

Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram account to share a bunch of pictures from the night. The first picture has Ram Charan standing with Jr NTR, Venkatesh and Mahesh Babu. In the next picture, Namrata posed with Ram Charam's wife Upasana Konidela, Karthikeya's wife S Pooja Prasad, Ram Charan's wife Sneha Reddy, and NTR Jr's wife Lakshmi Pranathi.

In the caption, she wrote, "About last night...Diwali done right with the coolest bunch!! Thanks @alwaysramcharan & @upasanakaminenikonidela for being the best hosts! Happy Diwali folks!! Wishing you all a phenomenal one filled with love and light. (diya emoticon) #DiwaliNights #Diwali2023 PC: pic 5 @sskarthikeya you're a genius... Can't get more dramatic than this (laughing face emoticons)"

Reacting to the post, Upasana wrote in the comments, "Happy happy Diwali!" Several fans expressed their excitement in the comments on seeing their favourite stars in one frame. One said, "First picture is the entire industry!" Another commented, "What a frame!" "Four legends in one frame!" commented another.

More details

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela recently returned from Italy after attending the grand wedding of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi. The couple married according to Hindu customs at the ceremony, which was held at Borgo San Felice in Tuscany, Italy. Official wedding photos of the couple as well as inside photos from the various wedding functions were unveiled last week. The newlywed couple also hosted a lavish wedding reception in Hyderabad on Sunday, which was attended by Chiranjeevi, Niharika Konidela, Nagendra Babu, and Naga Chaitanya among others.

Ram Charan will be next seen in Shankar's Game Changer, which also features Kiara Advani. Recently, Ram and his wife Upasana welcomed their first child, a daughter named Klin Kaara Konidela, on June 20.

