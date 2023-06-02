Rana Daggubati on Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' Project K: ‘Going to break boundaries that Baahubali, RRR could not'

Actor Rana Daggubati, who was last seen in the Netflix series Rana Naidu, attended an event recently, where he spoke about how excited the entire Telugu film fraternity is for Prabhas’s Project K, which is being directed by Nag Ashwin. He said that the film will break new boundaries. Also read: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer Project K gets new poster, release date

The upcoming sci-fi film Project K will be released on January 12, 2024.

Project K, a science-fiction thriller being made on a massive budget, marks the maiden collaboration between Prabhas and Nag Ashwin, most popular for helming Mahanati. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in key roles.

Project K, which will feature Deepika Padukone and Prabhas (right) together for the first time, will be released next year.

Rana Daggubati is looking forward to Project K

Rana attended India Today Conclave South 2023 recently. At a session titled The Rise of the Pan India Star: How to break boundaries of language and geography, Rana spoke about Project K becoming a global Telugu film, and how he feels it could break boundaries that even SS Rajamouli's Baahubali films and RRR couldn’t.

“We celebrate each other’s cinema fully. Like there is another film called Project K, which Nag Ashwin is directing with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. That’s a film we are really looking forward to in Telugu. That film will, I think will break the boundaries that both Baahubali and RRR haven’t done.” He further said, “ Pushing that boundary to the next edge. I am really looking forward to that film and it could really become a global film from Telugu (cinema).”

About RRR and Baahubali

In March, Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli became the first Indian production to bag an Oscar award in the Original Song category. At the Oscars award ceremony, Naatu Naatu was performed live and earned a standing ovation.

Filmed simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu, the first film, titled Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), ended on a cliffhanger, and the story was taken forward with Baahubali: The Conclusion, which came out in 2017. The first film featured Prabhas in a dual role alongside Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj, and Nassar. The story concluded in Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which also featured Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj and Nassar.

Reactions to Rana's Project K prediction

Reacting to Rana’s statement, several people echoed the same thoughts as they responded to a video of the actor shared on Twitter. One Twitter user wrote, “Keep your expectations very high. Project K will be a never-before-seen movie, which has the potential to clash with any other movie, not only from India but also Hollywood (sic).” Another one said, “My faith in Project K just skyrocketed after seeing this (sic).”

Kamal Haasan could join Project K

Meanwhile, social media on Tuesday was buzzing with reports that producer Ashwini Dutt had approached Kamal Haasan with a whopping offer of ₹150 crore as remuneration to play the antagonist in Project K.

A reliable source from the film’s unit told Hindustan Times that Kamal Haasan has been approached for the antagonist’s role. However, he denied the news about the ₹150 crore offer.

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, Project K is the first part of the futuristic series planned by writer-director Nag. The film was announced in February 2020 during the production banner's 50th year. Mickey J Meyer is composing the score, while Dani Sanchez Lopez is the cinematographer on the film.

