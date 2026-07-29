Rao Bahadur OTT release: When and where to watch Satyadev's surreal film backed by Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar

Rao Bahadur OTT release: Venkatesh Maha’s Rao Bahadur, starring Satyadev in the lead role, was released in theatres on July 3. The psychological dark comedy was presented by Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar under the banner of GMB Entertainment. The film will get a digital release soon. Know when and where to stream it online.

Rao Bahadur to release on OTT soon

Rao Bahadur OTT release: Satyadev plays the lead in Venkatesh Maha's film.

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Netflix has announced that Rao Bahadur will stream on their platform in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi from July 31. They made the announcement with a poster featuring an aged Satyadev dressed in a royal look. The caption read: “Samajika nibandhanalatho mee burrani kadagadaniki Rao Bahadur osthunnadu! (Rao Bahadur is coming to brainwash you with social norms!) Watch Rao Bahadur, out 31 July, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on Netflix.”

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{{^usCountry}} Those who watched the film in theatres were thrilled and hoped that Rao Bahadur would find a second lease of life on OTT. “Too bad that Rao Bahadur didn’t reach the success that it was intended to. It’s a very beautifully crafted movie from Telugu and yet the audiences rejected it like Sing Geetham. Atleast OTT lo ayana chusi Cult status tepinchandii (At least help it reach cult status on OTT),” read one comment. “What a movie,” commented another. One fan even wrote, “enjoy this mind-bending movie.” About Rao Bahadur {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Those who watched the film in theatres were thrilled and hoped that Rao Bahadur would find a second lease of life on OTT. “Too bad that Rao Bahadur didn’t reach the success that it was intended to. It’s a very beautifully crafted movie from Telugu and yet the audiences rejected it like Sing Geetham. Atleast OTT lo ayana chusi Cult status tepinchandii (At least help it reach cult status on OTT),” read one comment. “What a movie,” commented another. One fan even wrote, “enjoy this mind-bending movie.” About Rao Bahadur {{/usCountry}}

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Rao Bahadur is a psychological dark comedy film written, directed and edited by Venkatesh Maha. This is his second film with Satyadev after the 2020 film Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya, a remake of the 2016 Fahadh Faasil-starrer Maheshinte Prathikaaram. Vikas Muppala and Deepa Thomas also star in it. According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹11.44 crore worldwide.

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Rao Bahadur is presented by Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, under GMB Entertainment, and produced by Anurag Reddy, Sharath Chandra, and Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy, and Eshwaran Vijayaraghavan, under A+S Movies, Srichakraas Entertainments, Mahayana Motion Pictures, and Better Invest Media Vision Fund.

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It tells the story of Bhuvanam Ramappa Rao Bahadur (Satyadev) and is set against the backdrop of fading aristocracy. When the ageing, alcoholic, and mentally unstable aristocrat is given only a few months to live, he outlives his prognosis purely due to an obsession that takes over his mind. The film challenges societal norms and received mixed to good reviews upon its release. But it failed to make a mark at the box office. It remains to be seen if it will fare better on OTT.