Satyadev candidly admits actors cannot afford to make their political inclinations public: ‘I'd better have money’

Actor Satyadev recently spoke about his career and admitted that public figures like him cannot afford to make their political inclinations public unless they’re rich. On the Raw Talks with VK podcast, the actor also remarked that it was just a business model that put the audience first, candidly admitting that he’d never make his real thoughts public. Satyadev says that only actors who are rich can afford to speak up.

Satyadev admits actors cannot afford to be public with politics While discussing the nuances of being a public figure, Satyadev remarked that it also meant he could never be candid about his politics. “In the entertainment industry, you can never deliver an honest opinion. I believe that. Because, at the end of the day, if you want an audience to watch your film, your political inclinations or something particular (cannot be public),” he said, calling it a ‘protocol’ and stating that one cannot survive in the film industry without diplomacy.

Explaining why he said that, he added that if he wanted all kinds of audience to watch his films, he needed to stay that way. “Because people from all walks of life watch films, what is my job? It is to make a film and to ensure people watch it that is my end goal. When I cater to 10 people, I want to be sure I don’t lose a single audience member. In such a case, I need to talk carefully. That’s a business model; it’s inevitable. I can never be vocal about what I like and don’t like.”

Satyadev also said that if he decided to choose a side, he’d “better have the kind of money that will forgive anything.” If you ask me, I’d never share my thoughts, he said. When the podcaster remarked that he had noticed Tollywood actors being pressured to speak up on every issue on social media if they had previously spoken up about something, the actor agreed.