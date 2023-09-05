Rashmika Mandanna's photos from her assistant's wedding in Hyderabad go viral, fans love her simple saree look. See pics

Rashmika Mandanna stole the show with her simple look as she attended her assistant's wedding, which reportedly took place on Sunday. Rashmika's pictures from the recent festivities in Hyderabad are being widely shared online. Also read: Rashmika Mandanna, manager share official statement post rumours of feud

Rashmika Mandanna smiles and poses for pictures at her assistant's wedding.

The actor wore a simple yellow cotton saree with minimal jewellery for the wedding ceremony of her assistant, who has been identified as Sai in multiple reports. She posed with the newlyweds in the pictures.

Reactions to Rashmika's videos and pics

Sharing the wedding photos, a fan page tweeted, "Your beauty is a reflection of your heart... so sweet. Your inner light shines bright and true, a virtue that makes you stand out in this world." Another fan took to Twitter or X to share Rashmika's pictures from the occasion, and wrote, "Simple and beautiful..."

Pictures and videos of Rashmika arriving at the wedding venue are also doing the rounds. She wore a pair of black sunglasses with her yellow saree for the occasion. As she arrived at the wedding, locals were spotted trying to get a glimpse of Rashmika, who took out time from her busy schedule to attended her assistant's wedding.

In a viral video, Rashmika reacted awkwardly, when the couple touched her feet. She was seen blessing the newlyweds after she walked towards the mandap to congratulate them. But Rashmika could not stop laughing and blushing after the two surprised her by touching her feet with their heads. Commenting on the video, an Instagram user wrote, “So sweet.”

Rashmika's latest projects

Her two big upcoming releases are Animal and Pushpa 2: The Rule. Animal, directed by Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh’s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was slated to be released in August, but it got postponed to December 1. This will be the first time that Rashmika and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together in a film. Animal also features Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

Rashmika's other eagerly-awaited upcoming film is Pushpa: The Rule, co-starring Allu Arjun. It is one film for which fans have been waiting with a lot of excitement. The first movie in the franchise was Pushpa: The Rise, also directed by Sukumar. It was released in theatres on December 17, 2021. Rashmika will reprise the role of Srivalli in the sequel to the blockbuster film.

