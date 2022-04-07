Rashmika Mandanna has a fangirl moment as she joins Vijay for their first film together, takes his 'nazar'

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who was recently seen in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, can’t contain her excitement as she’s all set to team up with Tamil star Vijay for the first time. Rashmika and Vijay will be seen together in an upcoming, yet-untitled bilingual film, currently known as Thalapathy 66. Rashmika took to her social media accounts on Thursday to share pictures from the movie’s launch ceremony and noted that it's a 'different feeling.' Also Read| When Rashmika Mandanna admitted she wants to give people stuff to troll her: 'Take it, I have given you this'

She wrote, “Ok now this feels like something else. Been watching sir for years and years and now to do everything that I’ve been wanting to do.. act with him, dance with him, take his nazar (ward off the evil eye), talk to him.. everything .. yaaaaay finally! An absolute delight (sic). Cheers to new beginnings,” Rashmika wrote.

The pictures showed Rashmika having a fangirl moment as she met actor Vijay for the filming of their upcoming film. One of the photographs saw her looking at Vijay as she performed the 'nazar' gesture with her hands, a symbol of protection from the evil eye. Another showed her flashing a huge smile with her hands on her cheeks as Vijay kept a hand on her shoulder as they posed for the camera.

Ok now this feels like something else? ???? Been watching sir for years and years and now to do everything that I?ve been wanting to do.. act with him, dance with him, take his nazar, talk to him.. everything .. yaaaaay finally! 😄?? An absolute delight.. ??#talapathyvijay pic.twitter.com/SHtFfKryip — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) April 7, 2022

Rashmika's tweet has gone viral with several fans describing it as a fangirl moment for her. One wrote, "Dream Come True Moment," while another commented, "Finally isn't it a Fangirl moment for @iamRashmika?" A third one wrote, "Thanks for this bigg gift. For 3 years we are waiting for this pair Now finally it's happening. Many congratulations." One commented, "Fan girl moment ... We are so proud of you."

Rashmika, who made her Tamil debut last year with Karthi-starrer Sulthan, will mark her second Tamil project with this film. To be directed by Vamshi Paidipally and co-starring Sarath Kumar, the project will also mark Vijay’s debut in the Telugu industry as the movie will be simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu.

SS Thaman has been finalised as the film’s composer and he will be working with Vijay for the first time. The makers are hopeful of releasing the film for Diwali this year. It’ll be dubbed and released in Hindi as well.

Meanwhile, Vijay’s Beast will hit the screens worldwide on April 13. Directed by Nelson, the film also stars Pooja Hegde. The trailer of the film was unveiled over the weekend and was well received. Going by its trailer, Beast looks like a mall invasion thriller inspired by Bruce Willis’s Die-Hard, in which Vijay plays a ruthless spy who rises to the occasion to save everyone on the mission.

