Rashmika Mandanna has sweet advice for younger sister Simran as she turns 13; sends her love. See pics

Actor Rashmika Mandanna’s younger sister, Simran, has turned 13. On her birthday, the actor took to Instagram to post pictures of her celebration. She also had sweet sisterly advice for her as she stepped into her teens a month after Rashmika turned 30.

Rashmika Mandanna’s birthday wish for sister

Rashmika Mandanna and Simran have a 17-year age gap between them.

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Rashmika posted pictures of Simran on Instagram to wish her a happy birthday. One picture shows Simran in a white dress with pearl detailing, posing with a blue heart-shaped cake adorned with black ribbons. A rainbow-hued sign with her name on it and twinkling lights in the background. Another picture shows Simran with icing smeared across her face, smiling widely.

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{{^usCountry}} Posting the pictures, Rashmika offered her sweet sisterly advice, writing, “Happiest 13 to you my sweets! 13 is fun so make sure you have fun while you are at it! I love you sweetie!! Biigggggesssstttt swiiisssshhhhy hugs!” with numerous heart emojis. Her fans also took to the comments to wish her sister a happy birthday. “She’s growing up sooo fast (puppy eye and heart emojis) happiest birthday shimmuuu,” wrote one fan. On being a ‘second mother’ to Simran {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Posting the pictures, Rashmika offered her sweet sisterly advice, writing, “Happiest 13 to you my sweets! 13 is fun so make sure you have fun while you are at it! I love you sweetie!! Biigggggesssstttt swiiisssshhhhy hugs!” with numerous heart emojis. Her fans also took to the comments to wish her sister a happy birthday. “She’s growing up sooo fast (puppy eye and heart emojis) happiest birthday shimmuuu,” wrote one fan. On being a ‘second mother’ to Simran {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Rashmika made her acting debut with the 2016 Kannada film Kirik Party, when she was just 20 and was mostly away from home for work as Simran grew up. In 2022, she spoke to Bollywood Bubble about her family and said, “I've grown up in a hostel, so staying away from my parents was never a problem. But constantly staying for so long, and after your sister happened. When she was born, I would feed her, I would change her diaper, I would bathe her, I was her second mumma. To move from that to now not being able to see her grow up was a little painful.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rashmika made her acting debut with the 2016 Kannada film Kirik Party, when she was just 20 and was mostly away from home for work as Simran grew up. In 2022, she spoke to Bollywood Bubble about her family and said, “I've grown up in a hostel, so staying away from my parents was never a problem. But constantly staying for so long, and after your sister happened. When she was born, I would feed her, I would change her diaper, I would bathe her, I was her second mumma. To move from that to now not being able to see her grow up was a little painful.” {{/usCountry}}

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In 2025, she told Nod Magazine, “I cry for my off days. I have a sister who is 16 years younger to me; she’s about 13 now. And in the last eight years, since I started working, I haven’t seen her grow up. She’s almost my height now, and I couldn’t even see this journey. I haven't gone home in one and a half years. I don’t get to see my friends. Earlier, they would at least include you in the plans. Now they don’t even do that. And that’s the sad reality.”

Rashmika last starred in Kuberaa, Thamma and The Girlfriend in 2025. She now has Cocktail 2, Mysaa, and Ranabaali lined up. The actor married her Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019) co-star Vijay Deverakonda in February. They will reunite for Ranabaali.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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