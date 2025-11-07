Rashmika Mandanna ‘really hopes’ fiancé Vijay Deverakonda will be proud of her for this reason, months before wedding

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has reacted after her fiancé Vijay Deverakonda cheered for her and her new film, The Girlfriend. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, Vijay shared a tweet saying that he knows the performances by all actors are "top class and will create an impact." Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s dating rumours began after their first film Geetha Govindam.

Vijay Deverakonda's tweet for his fiancée Rashmika Mandanna's new film

Sharing the trailer, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, "I know they have made something powerful. Something important. Something that will be hard to digest. I know the performances by all actors are top class, and what @23_rahulr has created with @iamRashmika, @Dheekshiths, and @ItsAnuEmmanuel is going to create an impact. Tomorrow we will all see this happen with #TheGirlfriend, go experience it in the theatres and think. Lots of love and big hugs to the entire cast and crew (hug face and red heart emojis)."

Rashmika responds to Vijay's tweet

Responding to it, Rashmika wrote, "It is something powerful. It IS something important. It IS going to be hard to digest - So well put! Thank you. It’s a SLOW BURN that LASTS LONG. @TheDeverakonda you’ve indirectly been a part of this film since the beginning and I really hope that you’ll be proud of me for this one! #TheGirlFriend."

About Rashmika and Vijay

Rashmika and Vijay got engaged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad in October this year. While the couple made no announcement or shared pictures, Vijay’s team confirmed to HT that the couple was engaged. His team also confirmed that they will tie the knot in February 2026. The actors have been rumoured to be dating since they acted together in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019).

More about Rashmika's new film The Girlfriend

The trailer of the film shows a fairy tale love story between a couple, which turns toxic due to the character of Dheekshith Shetty being aggressive. The Girlfriend is an upcoming Telugu film, which is written and directed by Rahul Ravindran. Apart from the lead cast, the movie also stars Anu Emmanuel, Rao Ramesh, and Rohini.

The movie is produced by Vidya Koppineedi and Dheeraj Mogilineni under the banner of Geetha Arts and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment. The music of the film is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. The movie is slated to hit theatres worldwide on Friday.