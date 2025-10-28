Rashmika Mandanna says ‘not worth it’ to overwork without 8-hour shifts: ‘Want to focus on family life’

Recently, producer SKN praised Rashmika Mandanna at an event for her upcoming film, The Girlfriend, for being the only actor who did not demand strict work hours. In an interview with Gulte, the actor, however, said that overworking herself without structured work hours has not been worth it, expressing interest in having a family life ahead of her wedding to Vijay Deverakonda. (Also Read: Producer calls Rashmika Mandanna only actor who doesn't demand strict work hours amid Deepika Padukone-Spirit-Kalki row) Rashmika Mandanna said that she'd rather have a family life than overwork herself.

Rashmika Mandanna says she overworks

When Rashmika was asked about the conversation around structured work hours, she stated that she tends to overwork and doesn’t suggest it to anyone. She also claimed that it’s better to have a schedule in place, saying, “I overwork, and I am telling you it’s highly not suggestible. It’s not sustainable, don’t do it. Do what’s comfortable for you, do what is right for you, get those 8 hours, get those 9-10 hours also, because trust me, that’s going to save you later. I’ve seen a lot of these conversations recently about work hours. I’ve done both, and I’m telling you this is not worth it.”

On wanting to have a family life, workout

In the same interview, Rashmika explained that she tends to take on more than she should because she struggles to say no to her teams. She added, “But if I could choose for myself, I would say, please don’t make us actors do that. Like offices have 9-5, let us have that. Because there’s still a family life I want to focus on, there’s still my sleep that I want to get in, and I still want to work out so that later on I’m not regretting it. I am still thinking about my future, but right now I don’t have a say because I’m taking on too much.”

When SKN praised Rashmika Mandanna

After Deepika Padukone’s exit from two Telugu films – Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD’s sequel – over supposedly demanding 8-hour work shifts, producer SKN praised Rashmika for not asking for work hours. He said, “At a time when there’s debate on how many hours one should work, there’s only one heroine in pan-India who’s willing to work however many hours needed. She views work with love, not in terms of hours. Her commitment is about timing, not strict limits. This is why everyone feels like Rashmika is part of the family.”

Rashmika was last seen in Chhaava, Sikandar, Kuberaa and Thamma this year. The Girlfriend, directed by Rahul Ravindran, will be released in theatres on November 7. She also has Cocktail 2 and Mysaa lined up. Rashmika and Vijay got engaged earlier this month in a private ceremony and will tie the knot in April.