Producer calls Rashmika Mandanna only actor who doesn't demand strict work hours amid Deepika Padukone-Spirit-Kalki row

Deepika Padukone's exit from two major films—Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD sequel—has sparked a debate. The main topic is whether film crews and actors deserve better working hours. At an event for Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming Telugu film The Girlfriend, producer SKN weighed in, calling Rashmika the 'only actor' without such restrictions. Rashmika Mandanna was praised by producer SKN for not demanding work hours, indirectly mentioning Deepika Padukone's diktat.

SKN Praises Rashmika Mandanna

When producer SKN took the stage, he praised Rashmika for not demanding strict work hours. In a clear reference to Deepika's reported request, he said: "At a time when there’s debate on how many hours one should work, there’s only one heroine in pan-India who’s willing to work however many hours needed.”

He added, "She views work with love, not in terms of hours. Her commitment is about timing, not strict limits. This is why everyone feels like Rashmika is part of the family." Rashmika seemed overwhelmed by the praise and couldn’t stop smiling.

Deepika Padukone on the 8-Hour Work Shift

Reports suggested Deepika left Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD for requesting an 8-hour work shift. She addressed this issue in an interview with CNBC-TV18. She defended her choice, stating: “By virtue of being a woman, if that's coming across as being pushy or whatever, then so be it."

She pointed out that many prominent male stars in the industry have worked 8-hour shifts for years without negative headlines. Deepika also noted that although the film industry is called such, it is very “disorganised” in many aspects.

Upcoming Work

Rashmika Mandanna has a busy year ahead. She has starred in Chhaava, Sikandar, and Thamma this year in Hindi, as well as Kuberaa in Telugu and Tamil. She will soon star in The Girlfriend, which will be released in theatres on November 7. She also has Cocktail 2 and Mysaa lined up.

The actor was also recently in the news for her engagement to Vijay Deverakonda, which took place earlier this month. The couple will tie the knot in February next year.