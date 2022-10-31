Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / RRR records highest first week collection for Indian film in Japan: report

RRR records highest first week collection for Indian film in Japan: report

telugu cinema
Published on Oct 31, 2022 03:02 PM IST

RRR has recorded highest first week collections for an Indian film in Japan. Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli recently promoted the film in Japan.

RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, which released in Japan on October 21, recorded the highest first week collections for an Indian film in the country. It collected JPY73 million ($495,000) in its first week. The film released on 209 screens and 31 Imax screens across 44 cities and prefectures in Japan, the widest for an Indian film in the country. Also read: Fawad Khan's The Legend of Maula Jatt beats RRR in UK, Indian fans remind producers of worldwide figures

As per a report by Variety, RRR was the only foreign film at the Japanese box office, ahead of films such as The Bad Guys, Spencer and Jurassic World Dominion. The report further added that RRR registered the biggest opening ever for an Indian film in Japan.

Rajinikanth’s Muthu, released 24 years ago, remains the highest grossing Indian film of all time in Japan with a box office collection of JPY400 million. SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 with a box office collection of JPY300 million is on the second position, followed by Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots with JPY170 million at third.

A week ago, Rajamouli along with Ram Charan and Jr NTR, was in Japan to promote their film. RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era, based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan played Ram, Tarak was seen as Bheem.

RRR, which grossed over 1000 crore worldwide during its theatrical run and was massively celebrated for its breath-taking action, set pieces and performances, recently re-released across several cities in the US as part of the Beyond Fest.

Earlier this month, the film was showcased at TCL Chinese Theatre and was received with thunderous response from the audience. A Deadline report confirmed that the 932 seats in the theatre were sold out in 20 minutes. From the single show, the film minted $21,000, taking its cumulative box-office earnings from re-release to $221,156.

rrr ram charan jr ntr

