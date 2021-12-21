Sai Pallavi calls out journalist for asking an uncomfortable question

Actor Sai Pallavi is busy with the promotions of her upcoming Telugu film, Shyam Sinha Roy. In a clip from an interview to a leading Telugu channel, Sai Pallavi called out a journalist for asking an uncomfortable question to her co-stars, Nani and Krithi Shetty.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Shyam Singha Roy features Nani in dual roles – as a modern-day filmmaker and as Bengal-based fictional character Shyam Singha Roy in the 1950s.

In the film’s trailer which was released recently, Nani and Krithi have a kissing scene. When the journalist asked who was more comfortable among the two doing the scene and who wasn’t, Sai Pallavi interfered and called her out for asking such an uncomfortable question.

“I think I find this question very uncomfortable. It is after they discussed the scene, got comfortable with each other and did it for the sake of the story. Obviously, when you asked them about it, they’ll get uncomfortable,” Sai Pallavi said.

When the journalist continued to ask if there’s only one romantic scene in the movie, Pallavi interfered once again to call her out. “It is unfair you continue to ask the same question.”

Nani further added: “Once we decide to do anything for the sake of the story, we won’t have any inhibitions. As professional actors, we have created the best impact out of the scene.”

Several fans appreciated Sai Pallavi for her interference. One fan wrote, “respect Sai Pallavi.” Another fan wrote: “Huge respect Sai Pallavi garu.”

Shyam Singha Roy is set to release on Friday. The film will be released in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam as well. Sai Pallavi will be seen playing a devadasi in the movie.

