Salaar box office collection day 11: Prabhas film continues to grow, likely to mint over 357 crore in India

Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire box office collection day 11: Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film released in theatres in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi on December 22 last year. As per Sacnilk.com, the film will earn over ₹357 crore in India by Monday. The hit film features Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. (Also Read | Salaar worldwide box office collection day 10) Prabhas in a still from Salaar.

Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire India box office collection

As per the report, the film minted ₹308 crore [Telugu: ₹186.05 crore; Malayalam: ₹9.65 crore; Tamil: ₹15.2 crore; Kannada: ₹4.6 crore; Hindi: ₹92.5 crore] during week one. On day 8, the film earned ₹9.62 crore [Telugu: ₹2.95 crore; Malayalam: ₹20 lakh; Tamil: ₹40 lakh; Kannada: ₹7 lakh; Hindi: ₹6 crore].

Salaar minted ₹12.55 crore [Telugu: ₹4.5 crore; Malayalam: ₹22 lakh; Tamil: ₹45 lakh; Kannada: ₹13 lakh; Hindi: ₹7.25 crore] on day 9. The film earned ₹15.1 crore [Telugu: ₹4.75 crore; Malayalam: ₹22 lakh; Tamil: ₹50 lakh; Kannada: ₹13 lakh; Hindi: ₹9.5 crore]. Salaar is likely to earn ₹13.58 crore nett in India on its 11th day for all languages. So far, the film has garnered ₹358.85 crore.

About Salaar

Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire revolves around two friends Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj). In the film, Prabhas plays the titular character of Salaar. The movie also stars Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Tinnu Anand and Jagapathi Babu. The movie has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

Prabhas on Salaar

Talking about the film, Prabhas said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "I am deeply grateful and humbled by the immense love and support given by the audience. Witnessing Salaar's fantastic run at the box office has been nothing but an incredible reward for me and my entire team. Every single person involved in the project has put out their heart to deliver their best and we are thrilled to see the positive impact it has had on the viewers."

