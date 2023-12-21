Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire second single released: Prathikadalo talks about the power of forgiveness

The makers of Prashanth Neel’s Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire released the second single from the film, titled Prathikadalo. Composed by Ravi Basrur, the song features lyrics by Krishna Kanth (KK) and vocals by three large groups of children who sing in chorus. (Also Read: Salaar song Sooreede: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran's first track is all about brotherhood) Prabhas in a still from Prathikadalo in Salaar

The lyrical video

The video begins with Easwari Rao’s character asking one of her students if he remembers the song she has taught them. She asks him to start singing one by one, and the rest of the students join in. The visuals cut to show Prabhas as a mechanic, who seems lost in thought and pain.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Shruti Haasan is also shown in the video, visiting Easwari’s classroom and being confused by what she has learnt. The lyrics talk of the power of forgiveness, and “Victories don’t come from wars….They come from forgiveness,” can be seen written on the blackboard. The number has been titled Qisson Mein in Hindi, Prathikatheya in Kannada, Prathikaramo in Malayalam and Pala Kadhaiyill in Tamil.

The first single

The first single from the film, titled Soorede, was all about brotherhood between Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s characters Deva and Varadha. The lyrical video showed their characters’ journey since childhood. Towards the end of the video, Varadha wakes up in a sweat while Deva assures him he’s watching over him. Later in the video, Varadha even goes to sleep on Deva’s lap, feeling assured by his presence. The video gives a glimpse of what Salaar would be like, especially when it comes to the bond shared by the lead characters.

About Salaar

Prashanth has stated that Salaar is an adaptation of his 2014 film Ugramm. The film tells the story of two childhood friends who become enemies. Releasing on December 22 in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi, the film will clash with Dunki at the box office this weekend.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place