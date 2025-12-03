Samantha Ruth Prabhu beams with joy as she shows off her mehendi, husband Raj Nidimoru captures her smile in new pics

A fresh set of mehendi ceremony photos featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru has delighted the fans just days after the couple made their wedding official. In the images, Samantha beams as she flaunts her mehendi design, while Raj stands behind the camera, capturing her joy, which leads fans to gush over the sweet, candid moment. The casual glimpse has sparked excitement among followers eager for more glimpses of their celebrations. Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared delightful pictures from her mehendi ceremony where the actor's husband Raj Nidimoru turned photographer.

Samantha and Raj's mehendi pictures out

The images were shared by Samantha’s close friend Meghna Vinod, featuring Samantha in a bright yellow suit paired with a green dupatta, smiling widely as she flaunted her mehendi. One of the images shows Samantha laughing while Raj, sitting next to her, turns photographer to capture her joy.

In her heartfelt caption, Meghna wrote: “What I saw is a love that uplifts yet steadies, listens yet strengthens, calms yet sets free. Watching you get married, I’ve seen a new kind of happiness in you @samantharuthprabhuoffl and I couldn’t be happier for you. I also have to say how lucky I am…I gained a brother for life in Raj. Love you both so much. Wishing you a lifetime of happiness.”

Samantha and Raj's wedding

On Monday, Samantha confirmed the rumours of her wedding by sharing their photos on Instagram, accompanied by the caption “01.12.2025” and white-heart emojis. The couple wed in a private and traditional ceremony held at the Isha Yoga Centre’s Linga Bhairavi Temple in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The ceremony reportedly followed the Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha tradition and was attended by just around 30 close friends and family members.

Samantha looked radiant in a red Banarasi saree paired with traditional gold jewellery, while Raj opted for a white kurta with a beige Nehru jacket. One of the first photos shared shows Raj placing a ring on Samantha’s finger before the deity, another captures the couple embracing lovingly as she displays her stunning wedding ring, and yet another depicts them exiting through a doorway decorated with flowers.