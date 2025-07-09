Samantha Ruth Prabhu holds Raj Nidimoru close as they enjoy a trip in the US, fans say they are ‘finally official’

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been in the middle of dating rumours with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru for a while now. The speculation gained more steam after she shared pictures on Instagram that feature the two of them together, leading fans to believe that it is her way of making their relationship official. The recent photos have left fans wondering whether Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru are ready to go public with their rumoured romance.(Instagram)

Samantha shares new pics on Instagram

On Tuesday, Samantha shared several photos from her trip to Detroit, Michigan on Instagram, where she attended the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) 2025 edition. However, the real highlight was her rumoured beau, Raj Nidimoru, making multiple appearances, sparking further speculation about their relationship.

In one photo, Raj Nidimoru, one half of the Raj & DK duo, affectionately has his arm around Samantha as they walk together in perfect sync, both beaming with a wide smile. Samantha looks stylish in an oversized brown sweatshirt and relaxed denim, while Raj keeps it laid-back in a navy jacket, jeans, and neon sneakers.

In the second picture, Samantha and Raj Nidimoru are seated side by side at a restaurant, sharing a meal with friends. In one photo, Samantha is seen in a golden ensemble by designer Kresha Bajaj, and in another, she is seen sitting by herself at a quaint cafe. The final photo shows Samantha snuggled up in bed with her adorable dog, lounging in her pyjamas.

She captioned the photo series as, “Detroit (heart and evil eye emoji)."

Fans react

The recent photos have fans buzzing with excitement, sparking speculation about whether Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru are ready to go public with their rumoured romance. One fan commented, “So babyyyy is it official???? I’m soo soo happy for you Sam," while another added, “Finally found your love … Happy for you!"

One wrote, “So you're soft launching your relationship with Raj”, with another sharing, “Oh wow, so Raj and you are really a thing huh? Very subtle way of letting people know”. “Finally official," one wrote.

Samantha’s work slate, past relationship

Samantha and Raj worked together for the web series, The Family Man and Citadel: Honey Bunny. While neither party confirmed nor denied the rumour, they have often been spotted together.

She is now working with him on Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. They have also partnered up for the pickleball team, Chennai Super Champs. Raj is married to Shhyamali De, and they share a daughter. Samantha was married to Naga Chaitanya, but they split in 2021.

Samantha launched her production house, Tralala Moving Pictures, last year, and Subham is the first film she produced under it. Talking to the press, she stated that she wants to pay equal remuneration to all actors working under her, saying, “Under Tralala Productions, I want to be very careful about every aspect. I believe in equal skill, equal remuneration, and equal experience. As much as possible, I want to make sure that there is equal skill, equal pay and equal experience.”