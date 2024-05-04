Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to Uorfi Javed's ‘magical butterflies dress’; fans say she is 'Met Gala red carpet' ready

Uorfi wows internet with her latest creation

The outfit had petals that fell off her dress when she clapped, giving the illusion that butterflies were flying away. Sharing a video of herself in the dress on Instagram, Uorfi wrote, "Magic (magic wand emoji)." Reacting to the video, Kusha Kapila wrote, "Queen behaviour always." Aly Goni said, "Too good, loved it." Sophie Choudry commented, “This is gorgeous.”

Celebs, fans praise Uorfi

A fan said, "You are at a loss, Met Gala." A comment read, "You know what I want to see, @urf7i on Met Gala red carpet. Manifesting this for you Urfiiiiii." "This dress is beautiful, has to be on the red carpet of Met Gala," wrote a person. "I loved her from the beginning .. she's so good & confident," commented another fan. "You're looking damn gorgeous in this attire. This deserves on MET GALA," said another person. "Indian Met Gala, loved her outfit and her obviously," wrote an Instagram user.

Samantha reacts to Uorfi's outfit

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the video on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, "Beautiful (sparkles emoji) @urfi." Re-posting it on her Instagram, Uorfi simply tagged Samantha and added red rose emojis. One of Uorfi's team members also posted a video on Instagram on how the dress was made. The caption read, "Flying butterflies dress."

About Uorfi's projects

Uorfi is all set to feature on her upcoming show titled Follow Kar Lo Yaar, which is slated to stream on Prime Video India. Directed by Sandeep Kukreja, the show promises an intimate glimpse into Uorfi's life, brimming with drama, humour, and unfiltered authenticity. Uorfi also recently made her Bollywood debut with Dibakar Banerjee's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

About Samantha's projects

Fans will see Samantha in Bangaram. The film will be produced under Samantha's banner, Tralala Moving Pictures, as its maiden production venture. Apart from Bangaram, Samantha is gearing up for the release of Citadel: Honey Bunny, an Indian version of Russo Brothers' Citadel, which stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. In the series, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan will portray the characters Honey and Bunny respectively.