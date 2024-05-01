Samantha Ruth Prabhu's birthday trip to Greece is all about exploration and local cuisine; see pics

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated her 37th birthday in style by jetting off to the picturesque city of Athens. She has shared a bunch of pictures from the birthday trip, where she is seen making memories to cherish for a lifetime. (Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns producer, announces her next film Bangaram on her birthday. See poster) Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a glimpse of her birthday trip to Greece.

In the pictures, surrounded by the stunning ancient architecture and vibrant culture of the Greek capital, Samantha is seen indulging in a day filled with exploration, adventure, and local cuisine.

A picturesque birthday album

Her birthday album has clicks of Samantha indulging in desserts, photographs of local spots. The highlight of the pictures: A happy Samantha smiling for the cameras.

In one picture, she is seen digging into three different desserts in the picture. There is also a picture showing off the view from the hotel room and one giving a glimpse of the nightlife in the streets of Athens. In one picture, she is seen cutting small pastries to celebrate her birthday with her friends.

There is also a happy selfie where she is seen dressed in a white top, baseball cap, and shades. In the picture, she has kept her hair open, and is flaunting her evil eye pendant around her neck. She simply captioned the post Athens along with a white heart emoji. She turned 37 on April 28.

Her fans were happy to get a glimpse of her birthday celebration. "I am the one who was waiting for this one post. I LOVE YOU, MY QUEEN,” wrote one user. One user shares, “Her happy face is giving me an endless happy”, with one writing, “Gurl is getting the smile back, you. Happy birthday, Sammy! I love you."

Recently, the actress repurposed her wedding gown for an event. Talking about the repurposed outfit, Samantha told Pinkvilla, "Originally crafted by my good friend Kresha Bajaj, wearing it reimagined this way evokes a range of emotions. This dress has always been special, but now it symbolises much more”.

“We often tend to assign specific ideas or notions to our cherished possessions, rather than recognizing their true value, which often surpasses our initial perceptions. It can hold varied meanings and purposes, exemplifying the essence of sustainability: understanding the value of our possessions, our ideas beyond their conventional definitions,” she added.

Turning a producer

On her 37th birthday, Samantha announced her new project, which also marks her feature film debut as a producer. She also released a first look poster of the project. In the poster, Samantha is seen in a fierce avatar, holding a gun and pointing it towards the camera with blood on her face. Other details about the project are not yet disclosed. Sharing the poster, she wrote, “Not everything has to glitter to be golden Bangaram. Starting soon”. The Telugu project is expected to commence shooting soon and release in 2025.

In the pipeline

With regard to work, she was last seen in the film Kushi, which also featured Vijay Deverakonda. She will next be seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan. The Indian chapter of international spy series, Citadel, has been helmed by Raj and DK. She has previously worked with them in Family Man 2.