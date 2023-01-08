Samantha Ruth Prabhu says 'grace is so not my thing', shares hilarious post about taking training for it. See here

Samantha Ruth Prabhu poked fun at herself for taking training sessions to look graceful on screen in her upcoming film Shakuntalam. She said she could have taken some help from her pet Sasha had she been graceful. Shakuntalam is based on Kalidasa's play and features Samantha in the titular role. Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives boss lady vibes as she makes rare appearance at Mumbai airport. Watch

Sharing a video of her pet lying on the couch and a picture of herself trying to be graceful, Samantha wrote on Instagram, “The toughest part of Shakuntalam was maintaining grace and posture while walking, talking, running… even crying! And grace is sooo not my thing (laughing emoji). Had to take training sessions for it! Should have taken Sasha along… clearly so not her thing either!" She added the hashtag ‘like mother like daughter’.

A fan commented on her post, “You got the utmost grace and Sasha, she is savage.” Another one wrote, “The oscar goes to (dog emoji).” One more fan commented, “Uff ye andaz.... gajab (what style, amazing).” A fan wished the actor for the film, saying, “Good to see you back in action, best wishes.” A comment also read: “Sam no one makes us laugh other than Sasha and her things.”

Shakuntalam is a mythological drama written and directed by Gunasekhar. It is produced by Neelima Guna under Gunaa Teamworks and distributed by Sri Venkateswara Creations. While Samantha plays Shakuntala, Dev Mohan plays Dushyanta, the king of Puru Dynasty. The film also stars Mohan Babu, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagalla in supporting roles. It will be out in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada as it releases in theatres on February 17.

Samantha recently flew down to Mumbai and was spotted at the Mumbai airport. This was her first public appearance after she shared the news about her Myositis diagnosis. In an Instagram post in October last year, Samantha had written, “I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don't always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days.... physically and emotionally.... and even when it feels like I can't handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery.”

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON