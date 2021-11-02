Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares post on never giving up, not being perfect: 'I am a warrior'

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Tuesday shared a post on not being perfect and never giving up, a month after her separation from actor Naga Chaitanya. Taking to Instagram Stories, Samantha shared a picture of a woman, the sun and a few birds.

The image featured a motivational quote as well. “I am strong I am resilient I'm not perfect I'm the perfect me I never give up I am loving I am determined I am fierce I am human I am a warrior,” it read. Samantha Ruth Prabhu added the hashtag '#mymommasaid' in the picture.

Samantha shared a picture on Instagram.

Samantha recently returned from her trip to Dubai. She had shared pictures and videos from her travel diary on Instagram Stories. She had visited the Burj Khalifa, a Lebanese restaurant and also gave her fans a peek inside her Dubai hotel room.

Ahead of her international trip, Samantha flew to Rishikesh following which she completed her Char Dham Yatra. Last month, sharing her experience, she had dropped a post on Instagram of visiting all the four pilgrimage sites-- Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath.

Sharing pictures, she had captioned it, "End of an amazing trip #CharDhamYatra #yamanotri #gangotri #kedarnath #badrinath I have always been fascinated by the Himalayas… ever since I read the Mahabharata it has been a dream to visit this paradise on Earth, a place of great mystery .. the abode of Gods."

She had added, "It has been everything I hoped it would. Serene and majestic .. a complex confusion between myth and reality. Absolutely breathtaking!! The Himalayas will have a special place in my heart. And all the more special because I got to experience it with you @shilpareddy.official #soulsister."

Samantha's Char Dham Yatra came days after she and Naga Chaitanya parted ways. Taking to their individual Instagram accounts, both Samantha and Chaitanya had issued statements. “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths," it read.

"We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, Samantha was last seen in the second season of The Family Man, a spy series. It also featured Priyamani, Manoj Bajpayee, Sharad Kelkar, among others.