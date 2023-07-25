Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows amazing balancing skills at training session in Bali

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently taking a break from acting. Still, the actor keeps her social media updated with her daily activities. In her latest Instagram Stories, fans got a glimpse from Samantha's impressive balancing skills as she was seen doing an acrobatic stunt with the help of other trainers in Bali. (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu goes for morning walk in Bali, enjoys breakfast with friend as she travels during acting break)

Samantha's balancing skills

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared her balancing skills on her Instagram Stories.

Samantha took to her Instagram Stories to share how she has been keeping herself fit with her physical training sessions. In one of her Instagram Stories, Samantha was seen doing a balancing position with her hands and feet on the ground. In the other Story, she was seen on the ground with her hands and feet up. As her friend Anusha Swamy positioned her back on her feet, she went ahead and balanced her whole body on her legs and hands. She captioned the Instagram Story and wrote, "This is how we party." She geo-tagged the location as Bali.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her Instagram Stories.

Samantha shares holiday pics

Earlier, Samantha had shared pictures from her trip to Indonesia. In the first photo, Samantha gave a glimpse of her morning as she stood outdoors and looked at the greenery around her. Samantha wore a white string top and matching shorts. She also wore a hat over her newly cropped hairdo. The words on it read, "dream on". She made a hand gesture in the last picture. She also geo-tagged the location as Bali. She captioned the post, "Mornings like these (white heart emoji)."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's break from films

Recently, Samantha's hairstylist and close friend Rohit Bhatkar shared an emotional Instagram post. A part of the note read, "As you now go on a healing journey I wish you more strength and power to you. And that you unfold certain dimensions of your existence which you never tapped on up until now. Upwards and onwards. Big hug and lots of love to you Sam! Remember that ‘you are that wildflower which grew even after the forest fire’. Know that we will all be waiting for you to come back even stronger than ever. Until next time friend."

Upcoming projects

Samantha recently wrapped the filming of the Indian leg of Russo Brothers' web series, Citadel. She will next be seen in Kushi, her second Telugu film with actor Vijay Devarakonda.

