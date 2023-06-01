Samantha Ruth Prabhu raises a toast for her friendship with Vijay Deverakonda, shares pic from Kushi shoot in Turkey

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently working with Vijay Deverakonda in the upcoming Telugu romantic drama Kushi. On Thursday, she took to Instagram and shared an adorable post to raise a toast for her friendship with Vijay. She shared a picture with Vijay in Turkey where the shoot of Kushi is currently underway. Also read: Kushi song Na Rojaa Nuvve teaser: Samantha Ruth Prabhu offers namaz, Vijay Deverakonda is smitten by her Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda from Turkey.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda in Turkey

The photo featured Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda posing together at a cafe. While Samantha was seen beaming with happiness, Vijay seemed to be in the middle of a conversation. The photo was clicked by Kushi director Shiva Nirvana.

Sharing the photo, Samantha tagged the actor and the director. She wrote in the caption, “Sees you at your best, sees you at your worst. Sees you come last, sees you come first. Sees your lows, sees your highs. Some friends gently standby. What a year it has been!! @thedeverakonda @shivanirvana621 #Kushi.” In response, Vijay called Samantha his “Favourite girl."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reunites with Vijay Deverakonda

Kushi marks the second time collaboration of Samantha with Vijay. Last month, a teaser for Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda's song Na Rojaa Nuvve was released. It introduced their characters in the film for the first time.

The song was released on the occasion of Vijay's birthday in the same month. It has been sung by Hesham Abdul Wahab. Vijay presented the song as a gift for his fans and wrote on social media, “With full love. Our 1st song from #Kushi.”

The film is being shot across several locations, including Kashmir. After completing the first schedule, the film shoot came to a standstill after Samantha's health scare. She revealed she was suffering from a rare auto-immune disease called Myositis.

Samantha had to pause all her commitments and underwent treatment for her medical condition. Therefore, the shoot of Kushi had to be postponed for several months. In February, Samantha returned to the sets after many months. On her return to the sets of Kushi, she was welcomed with a cake.

Samantha and Vijay had previously worked together in Telugu biographical drama, Mahanati. Samantha's last outing was Shaakuntalam, which tanked at the box office. Vijay was last seen in Liger, opposite Ananya Panday, which too turned out to be a flop.

