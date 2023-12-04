Santosham Awards fiasco: Ramesh Aravind allegedly ‘insulted,’ Allu Aravind denies Tollywood’s involvement

An awards show called Santosham South Indian Film Awards held by Suresh Kondeti, a reporter who also claims to be the PRO of Chiranjeevi and some members of the Mega family, has run into controversy. The event held in Goa seems to have left numerous social media users unhappy because they allege certain celebs didn’t get the respect they deserved, blaming the Telugu film industry and the Mega family (Chiranjeevi and family) for the fiasco. (Also Read: Nani reacts to Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika's vacation pics being shown at Hi Nanna event)

What allegedly transpired

Ramesh Aravind was recently allegedly brushed off at an event. Allu Aravind denies involvement.

A reporter claimed that numerous Kannada celebs were disrespected at the event. She wrote on X, “The event, which started well, abruptly halted when it was the Kannada film industry's turn to receive awards. The organizers switched off the lights as soon as Ramesh Aravind took the stage, prompting the anchor to leave and asking Kannada actors to depart.” She also added that many celebrities faced issues while checking out of their hotel because dues hadn’t been paid.

Fans react

Netizens were angry that an event, which was supposed to celebrate all four south Indian film industries, allegedly disrespected the Kannada film industry. One fan wrote, “Hard to take it!! I feel sad for what happened in Goa for our industry people at Santhosham South Indian Film awards. Our industry should voice over and boycott any such events in the future.”

Another claimed, “Santhosham South Indian Film awards Goa organised by @santoshamsuresh a TFI (Telugu film fraternity) member, has disrespected many Kannada artists on stage, and lights were off, no room facilities were provided. I don't understand why our celebrities attended such cheap shows organised by TFI! And he is close to @KChiruTweets Family itseems.”

Mega family distance themselves

Allu Arjun’s father and Chiranjeevi’s brother-in-law, producer Allu Aravind held a press meet in Hyderabad to address the fiasco. He distanced both the family and the Telugu film industry from the awards show, stating, “A journalist has been holding an award function for many years not but he was unsuccessful while holding an event in Goa. Many have alleged that he is one of our family members’ PR. Just because we have clicked pictures with him, doesn’t mean he represents us.”

He added that the event’s full responsibility was on Suresh alone and it had nothing to do with the Telugu film industry, as some on social media claimed. “It is not right to drag us into this. Other industries have faced an issue while there and are blaming the Telugu film industry. It hurts me deeply to see us blamed for something one man has done. I reinstate that our family has nothing to do with him and blame cannot be placed on Tollywood,” he said.

Suresh tenders apology

In a note Suresh shared with the press and released on social media, he wrote, “This is entirely my personal initiative and has no connection with the Telugu industry. There was a slight communication gap at the Goa event, and I want to clarify that it was not my intention to cause any trouble to the Kannada, Tamil people. I sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused by our event. Miss Communication occurred during the distribution of accommodation to almost 1200 celebrities. It's common to face challenges in organizing such a big event, and sometimes mistakes happen unintentionally. I hope you can understand that.”

