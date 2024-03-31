Siddhu Jonnalagadda to reprise his role as DJ Tillu for a third part: ‘He is like a ticking time bomb’

Mallik Ram’s Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Anupama Parameswaran-starrer Tillu Square released in theatres this Friday. The film, which is a sequel to the highly successful 2022 film DJ Tillu, is one of the rare sequels that work well. Talking about the film at a press meet in Hyderabad, the makers confirmed that there will be a third part too. (Also Read: Tillu Square review: Siddhu Jonnalagadda's titular character and his ‘delicate mind’ entertain again) After DJ Tillu and Tillu Square, Siddhu Jonnalagadda's titular character will star in a third part

‘The intention was to sustain the love’

At the press meet, Siddhu was asked if the intention while making Tillu Square was to make a better film than DJ Tillu. He said, “The intention wasn’t to make a better film. When a character receives such love, we wanted to make a film that sustains it. Sequels rarely work, so I knew Tillu Square would work as a film, but wasn’t sure it would as a sequel.”

Talking further about the character, Siddhu said, “I think Tillu is like a ticking time bomb, he has a lot of scope to be funny depending on the situations he’s in.” Producer Naga Vamsi confirmed in the same press meet that the franchise will have a third part. “We will be making Tillu 3, right now it isn’t announced at the end of Tillu Square. We’ll insert an official announcement from Monday.”

About Tillu Square

While DJ Tillu was directed by Vimal Krishna, the sequel was directed by Mallik. The film saw Siddhu reprise his role as the titular Tillu while Anupama played his love interest, Lilly. Much like the first part in the franchise, Tillu finds himself in trouble due to whom he falls in love with, but the stakes are much higher this time around.

DJ Tillu saw Neha Sshetty play Radhika, a woman who murders her boyfriend and cons Tillu into helping her bury him. The film also saw Prince Cecil play a nightclub owner and gangster called Shannon.

Upcoming work

Siddhu also served as a writer for both DJ Tillu and Tillu Square. He has given his nod to star in a spy thriller called Jack, directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar. He will also star in stylist-turned-director Neeraja Kona’s debut directorial, Telusu Kada.

