Sitara Ghattamaneni celebrates 11th birthday at home with Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar and friends. See pics

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar hosted a birthday bash at home for daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni on Thursday. It had the immediate family and Sitara's friends in attendance. Namrata has now shared a glimpse of the decorations for the house party and pictures of the cake-cutting ceremony on Instagram. Also read: Mahesh Babu unveils daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni's short film Princess based on half-saree ceremony on her birthday

Sitara's birthday party

Here is a glimpse of Sitara's birthday party at home.

The hall was decorated with shimmery red curtain on one side and a golden banner on the other side. Balloons were hung from the ceiling and ‘Happy birthday Sitara’ was displayed on the wall with golden foil balloons. Disco lights also added to the party mood at home.

Namrata Shirodkar shared a picture in which she was seen feeding cake to Sitara as the latter cut a cake placed on a table. Another picture showed Sitara's elder brother Gautham Ghattamaneni feeding her a piece of cake. A group picture had all of them posing together, including Sitara's friends.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata feed cake to Sitara.

A glimpse of Sitara's birthday party.

Namrata also shared a picture of Sitara with her girl gang and captioned it, "Cuties and my little big Barbie." Sitara was in a pink crop top and white pants.

Sitara gifted cycles to school going girls

In order to celebrate her 11th birthday, Sitara had distributed cycles to several school-going girls. Sharing a video from the event, Sitara wrote on her Instagram, “Thank you all for making my day truly unforgettable. Your presence made it extra special!” The video also showed her cutting a cake while being surrounded by the girls.

Sitara's short film

On the occasion, Mahesh Babu had also unveiled her short film Princess, which showed her taking part in a half saree ceremony on screen. It is made by the jewellery brand of which Sitara is a brand ambassador.

How Namrata and Mahesh Babu wished Sitara

Namrata had shared a picture of Sitara in a green saree and jewellery from her photo shoot for the brand to wish her on her birthday. She wrote, “Another year older, but always my baby girl. Today is all about celebrating you and the happiness you bring to our lives. Happy birthday my little star @sitaraghattamaneni!! Love you to the moon and back.”

Wishing her with another picture from the shoot, Mahesh wrote, “Happy 11th my star!! Achieve everything you set your mind to. @sitaraghattamaneni."

