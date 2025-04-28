Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sobhita Dhulipala shares Naga Chaitanya's handwritten note calling her 'sulky face', he makes a cameo in her new post

ByAnanya Das
Apr 28, 2025 12:48 PM IST

Sobhita Dhulipala shared a photo with Naga Chaitanya seemingly from one of their vacations. See her post her.

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala has shared a bunch of photos giving a glimpse of some special moments in her life. Taking to Instagram, Sobhita also posted a picture of her husband, actor Naga Chaitanya, and his handwritten note. (Also Read | Naga Chaitanya shares glimpse of his Sunday with Sobhita Dhulipala; all Samantha Ruth Prabhu fans see is ‘her dog’)

Sobhita Dhulipala shared a photo with Naga Chaitanya on Instagram.
Sobhita Dhulipala shared a photo with Naga Chaitanya on Instagram.

Sobhita gives a glimpse of her Sunday

The first photo showed Sobhita lying on the grass and looking at the camera. She sported a no-makeup look. In another picture, she held a note from Chaitanya. It read, "Sulky face, don't forget to smile." She shared a photo featuring a Barbie with the words, “Okay, I respect your wrong opinion.”

Sobhita also gave a glimpse of her beverage as she held a glass in another picture. The last photo featured Chaitanya enjoying his drink as he sat at a table looking away from the camera. Sobhita sat near him as she posed for the camera. Sharing the photos, she captioned the post, "The grass is green where you water it (flower emoji)."

On Sunday, Chaitanya gave fans a glimpse of how he spent his Sunday with Sobhita and their pet dog, Hash. On Instagram, the actor gave a sneak peek into his relaxed Sunday. The pictures showed adorable moments with Hash, while Sobhita relaxed beside him. The caption read, "Sunday everything's."

About Chaitanya and Sobhita

Chaitanya and Sobhita got married on December 4 last year. The ceremony was held at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad in the presence of close friends and family members. He confirmed his relationship with Sobhita in August last year by sharing photos of their engagement ceremony. They dated for sometime before tying the knot.

Chaitanya was previously married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The duo got married in 2017. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Sobhita Dhulipala shares Naga Chaitanya's handwritten note calling her 'sulky face', he makes a cameo in her new post
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On