Sobhita Dhulipala shares Naga Chaitanya's handwritten note calling her 'sulky face', he makes a cameo in her new post

Sobhita gives a glimpse of her Sunday

The first photo showed Sobhita lying on the grass and looking at the camera. She sported a no-makeup look. In another picture, she held a note from Chaitanya. It read, "Sulky face, don't forget to smile." She shared a photo featuring a Barbie with the words, “Okay, I respect your wrong opinion.”

Sobhita also gave a glimpse of her beverage as she held a glass in another picture. The last photo featured Chaitanya enjoying his drink as he sat at a table looking away from the camera. Sobhita sat near him as she posed for the camera. Sharing the photos, she captioned the post, "The grass is green where you water it (flower emoji)."

On Sunday, Chaitanya gave fans a glimpse of how he spent his Sunday with Sobhita and their pet dog, Hash. On Instagram, the actor gave a sneak peek into his relaxed Sunday. The pictures showed adorable moments with Hash, while Sobhita relaxed beside him. The caption read, "Sunday everything's."

About Chaitanya and Sobhita

Chaitanya and Sobhita got married on December 4 last year. The ceremony was held at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad in the presence of close friends and family members. He confirmed his relationship with Sobhita in August last year by sharing photos of their engagement ceremony. They dated for sometime before tying the knot.

Chaitanya was previously married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The duo got married in 2017. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.