The Samanta in Sobhita Dhulipala's life: Meet actor's proud sister, an accomplished doctor in radiology

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's pre-wedding festivities are in full swing ahead of their nuptials on December 4. This is Chaitanya's second wedding after his 2017 one with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation in 2021. In the pictures shared by Sobhita and her family, fans noticed how she also has a Samanta in her life. (Also Read: Sobhita Dhulipala wears mother and grandmother’s jewellery for raata ceremony ahead of wedding with Naga Chaitanya) Meet Sobhita Dhulipala's sister Dr Samanta Dhulipala

Meet Dr Samanta Dhulipala

Sobhita's younger sister, Samanta Dhulipala, has been sharing the actor's pictures from her pre-wedding ceremonies. In her latest Instagram post, @dr.samantad shared some heartwarming stills from the Raata sthaapana and Mangalasnaanam ceremony. In the photos, Samanta can be seen applying tilak on her sister's forehead. In a black-and-white still, Sobhita sweetly holds Samanta's chin as they grin for the camera. Previously, Samanta also shared a family portrait with Sobhita and their parents.

Unlike her sister, Samanta is a doctor. Based out of Delhi, she works as an attending consultant with Max Healthcare. The official website of the medical group further spells out her qualifications.

Samanta completed her MBBS at Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre, Pune in 2019. She further did her MD in Radio-diagnosis from the same college in 2022, followed by a couple of fellowships at University of Barcelona and Royal College of Radiologists in 2023 and 2024 respectively. She specialises in Foetal Medicine and Radiology. Samanta is married to Sahil Gupta, who's a neurologist.

Internet reacts

After a Redditor shared pictures posted by Samanta, several others expressed their surprise at the rather familiar name of Sobhita's sister. “Dr....Samantha?,” commented a user. Another wrote, “I thought op was making fun of samantha and then i realized this is shobitas sister samantha (cry emoji).” No cuz seriously what are the odds (crying emojis)," read a third comment.

Some also admired Samanta's looks. “The sister is gorgeous! And a doctor too? Some people are really blessed!,” wrote a user. Another commented, “I don't want to be mean (crying emoji) but her sister looks so much more gorg!!! How is that lol.”

On the work front, Sobhita was last seen in Love, Sitara.