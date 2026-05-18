Sreeleela's mother addresses Tilak Varma dating rumours: ‘Preparing for NEET, no iota of truth’

A light-hearted moment between Mumbai Indians teammates Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma recently ignited rumours that the latter has been dating actor Sreeleela for a year now. However, the actor’s team and her mother, Dr Swarnalatha, shut down these rumours and made it clear that she is focused on her studies. It was rumoured that Sreeleela has been dating Tilak Varma for a year now.

Sreeleela’s mother shuts down rumours of her dating Tilak Varma After rumours swirled for a couple of days that Sreeleela had been dating Tilak for a year, her team told Pinkvilla that the two had never even met. They said, “The rumours surrounding Tilak Varma and Sreeleela are completely baseless and untrue. The two have never even met or spoken to each other. There is absolutely no truth to these speculations, and such fabricated stories should not be circulated without any factual basis.”

Her mother, Dr Swarnalatha, spoke to Deccan Chronicle and said, “These rumours are absolutely false and have no truth in them. We do not know how such stories emerge. There is not even an iota of truth in reports claiming that Sreeleela and Tilak Varma have been seeing each other for the past year. It is purely a figment of imagination.”

She also added that the actor is only focused on her films and studies, “She is preparing for her NEET-PG examination scheduled in June. Right now, her concentration is entirely on studies and films. She has another five to six years ahead for such personal matters and is balancing both academics and career very well.”

How did these rumours begin? Dr Swarnalatha was reportedly spotted in the stands during a recent IPL match between the Mumbai Indians and the Punjab Kings in Dharamsala. What began as a throwaway rumour on social media soon snowballed into speculation that someone from Sreeleela’s team attended the match with a ‘Tilak’ jersey on.

Fans also claimed that the two had reacted to each other’s posts, supposedly unfollowing each other after these rumours spread. A video of Suryakumar Yadav pulling Tilak’s leg only fanned the flame. In a video taken in a lobby, Suryakumar can be heard joking, “Tilak Varma, na? Tilak Varma is in love.” The moment exploded on social media, with many taking it as proof that he was indeed dating Sreeleela.