Anurag Kashyap says SS Rajamouli is 'perfect director for a DC or Marvel film', fears Hollywood 'will steal him from us'

In a new interview, Anurag Kashyap praised SS Rajamouli and RRR song Naatu Naatu. According to Anurag, a song like Naatu Naatu, which has been nominated for Oscars 2023, is 'so hard to pull off' that only a director like Rajamouli with 'vision, courage and nerves of steel' could do it. Anurag further spoke about how 'everybody in the West is trying to reach out to Rajamouli now'. The filmmaker added Rajamouli was the 'perfect director for a DC or a Marvel film'. Also read: SS Rajamouli reveals being hesitant with RRR's Naatu Naatu 'for long time', says he 'never dreamt of an Oscar'. See post

According to Anurag, although conversations about collaborations between Indian cinema and the West have been going on for a long time, SS Rajamouli is a filmmaker, who can make a massive difference. However, Anurag fears Rajamouli's Hollywood film 'wouldn’t be a collaboration' as the West 'will steal him' from Indian cinema.

“Everybody in the West is trying to reach out to Rajamouli now. He’s the kind of filmmaker who can make a massive difference. He’s like the perfect director for a DC or a Marvel film. Conversations about collaborations between India and the West have been going on for a very long time. But with SS Rajamouli, it wouldn’t be a collaboration. What will happen is that they will steal him from us," Anurag told News18.

Speaking about RRR song Naatu Naatu, which was shot in Ukraine for 12 consecutive days, Anurag said, “It’s so hard to pull [something like that] off. I would give up right there thinking that shooting for a song sequence would take me so many number of days. And here’s a director who pursues a sequence and takes as many days as required to shoot it! That takes a lot of vision, courage and nerves of steel. And that has translated."

Naatu Naatu has been nominated in the Best Original Song category at the 95th Academy Awards. The Telugu song has been composed by MM Keeravani and sung by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. It recently won best song award at both Golden Globe 2023 and the 28th edition of the Critics' Choice Awards. RRR also won the Critics Choice award for best foreign language film.

