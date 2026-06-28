SS Rajamouli meets French filmmaker Costa-Gavras as Oscar-winning filmmaker spends 8 hours watching his films in Paris

It's another proud moment for SS Rajamouli and Indian cinema. The director, whose films RRR and the Baahubali franchise have found audiences across the world, has been honoured with a permanent place at the Cinémathèque Française in Paris. Widely regarded as one of the most important film institutions in the world, it recognised SS Rajamouli's contribution to cinema in a celebration made even more special by Oscar-winning Greek-French filmmaker Costa-Gavras, who watched his films for nearly eight hours and stayed on for the masterclass. Costa-Gavras spends 8 hours immersed in SS Rajamouli's cinema.

A rare honour at one of cinema's most respected institutions SS Rajamouli has been given a permanent place at the Cinémathèque Française in Paris, a film archive founded by Henri Langlois in 1936 that has long celebrated the world's greatest storytellers. The occasion was marked with screenings of RRR (2022), Eega (2012) and Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), as part of a special retrospective celebrating the worldwide rise of Indian cinema. The event was supported by the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and the Ministry of External Affairs.

Sharing his reaction on X, Rajamouli wrote, "Having me here in Paris and screening my films is itself an honour for me. But a sweet surprise I never saw coming. It is a feeling I cannot fully put into words. To have a permanent place in the halls of one of the world’s most legendary film institutions, named after the great Henri Langlois himself, is something I will carry with me forever."

He also thanked everyone who made the recognition possible, adding, "My deepest gratitude to the legendary Mr. Costa Gavras and the entire Cinémathèque Française family for this honour, and for embracing Indian cinema with such warmth and love."