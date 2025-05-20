SS Rajamouli reviews Abishan Jeevinth's Tourist Family, calls it ‘best cinematic experience in recent years’

Director Abishan Jeevinth's Tourist Family, which received positive reviews, has now been reviewed by filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Taking to his Instagram Stories recently, Rajamouli showered praises on the film, calling it "wonderful and heartwarming". (Also Read | Rajinikanth is full of praise for Abishan Jeevinth's Tourist Family, calls up director to say it is ‘extraordinary’) SS Rajamouli prasied Abishan Jeevinth's Tourist Family.

SS Rajamouli praises Tourist Family

Sharing a poster of the film, Rajamouli wrote, "Saw a wonderful, wonderful film Tourist Family. Heartwarming and packed with rib-tickling humor. And kept me intrigued from beginning till end. Great writing and direction by Abishan Jeevinth. Thank you for the best cinematic experience in recent years. Don't miss it." He also shared his review on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Abishan Jeevinth reacts to Rajamouli's post

Abishan, taking a screenshot of the tweet, shared it on his Instagram account. He wrote, “Thank you so much, @ssrajamouli sir! Your tweet was such a wonderful surprise, it truly made our day even more special. Grateful beyond words (smiley emoji).”

Rajinikanth had also prasied film

Recently, actor Rajinikanth praised the film. The film's team on Instagram shared a post and wrote, "'Super.. Superr… Superrr…. Extraordinary!'— Superstar #Rajinikanth after watching #TouristFamily @rajinikanth When the Superstar himself reacts like this, you know it’s special. Don’t miss the Tamil film that’s stealing everyone’s heart worldwide!

About Tourist Family

As per Sacnilk.com, the film has earned over ₹50 crore so far. Tourist Family released in theatres on May 1. The film stars M Sasikumar, Simran, Mithun Jai Sankar, Kamalesh, Yogi Babu, and Ramesh Thilak among others. The Tamil-language comedy drama marks Abishan's directorial debut. Tourist Family revolves around a quirky Tamil family in Sri Lanka who are seeking a fresh start in India. They end up in Rameshwaram, only to get noticed by the cops.

HT review of Tourist Family

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Tourist Family is not just a story about a family, but about how humanity is above everything and how a random group of people come together to form a bond thanks to being neighbours. It teaches us to rise above preconceived notions about people based on where they are from or what they do, and that differences are part of who we are. The film, like life, is peppered with humour, serious events, struggles and yes, the triumph of good over evil. The trope may not be new, but how it has been narrated and presented is. Tourist Family is a wonderful tale from Abishan Jeevinth which reiterates, yet again, that one must love one’s neighbour and humanity above all."