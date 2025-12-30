Suma Kanakala reveals Prabhas donates every month to old age home in Khammam that he helped build

Anchor and TV personality Suma Kanakala recently revealed Prabhas’ philanthropic work for an old-age home in Khammam. When a fan asked on one of her videos to talk about the Tollywood star, Suma praised his ‘kind heart’ and called it ‘rare’ to see such consistent contributions from an actor. Suma Kanakala says it's 'rare' for an actor to continue to donate every month for years.

Suma Kanakala reveals Prabhas’ donations to old age home

Suma revealed in the comments that she had taken the help of Tollywood stars to build an old-age home in Khammam. Pawan Kalyan and Prabhas were among those who came forward to help. “a few years ago me i helped in the construction of khammam old age home. Pavan kalyan garu, prabhas garu and many other celebrities generously helped in the completion of the old age home,” she wrote.

Suma then revealed that Prabhas has since donated for the upkeep of the home every month, writing about how rare it is. “But ever since then prabhas garu has been consistently supporting the old age home by sending a monthly amount to elders. I really acknowledge his kind heart, it is very rarely that we get to see such a contribution since years,” she wrote, acknowledging Lakshmi Manchu’s help through the Memu Saitham show too, “Meemu saitham show, thanks to laxmi manchu garu too.”

Suma Kanakala commented about Prabhas on her Instagram.

Two months ago, on the Mahaa Max podcast, Suma’s husband Rajeev Kanakala also praised Prabhas, revealing that SS Rajamouli had also donated to it. He said, “The great thing about Prabhas is that he still donates money for running the old age home. Hats off to him.”

Recent work

Prabhas last starred in the 2023 films Adipurush and Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, as well as the 2024 film Kalki 2898 AD. His next release, The Raja Saab, is scheduled to hit screens on January 9, 2026, for Sankranthi. He is also working on Fauzi, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.