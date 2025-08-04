Telugu film, web series shootings halted due to workers' strike and demands of 30% hike, producers respond

The Telugu Film Industry Employees’ Federation has initiated a strike from Monday, August 4. This move will see the shootings come to an abrupt halt due to workers not turning up. In a press release, the federation stated that they are demanding a 30% hike for their members, refusing to turn up to Tollywood film and web series shoots unless their conditions are met. The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce responds. The Telugu Film Industry Employees' Federation went on strike on 4 August.

Telugu film workers go on strike over hike

In the press release, the federation mentioned that they have decided to hike their fee by 30% from Monday, asking their members not to go to shoots unless producers agree to their terms. The note reads, “It has been decided to increase the fees by 30% from 4-8-2025. Wages will be paid with a 30% hike starting Monday, and those providing relevant confirmation from the producer will be allowed to go shooting. The relevant letter needs to be submitted to the federation.”

They also added that members cannot attend film and web series shoots without permission from the federation, and the rules apply no matter where a film is being shot. “No member of the Telugu Film Industry Employees Federation shall be allowed to attend any film or web series shooting or any other events without the permission of the federation. These rules apply to Telugu cinema wherever shooting takes place, and also apply to Telugu films being made in other languages,” reads the note.

Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce responds

The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce also released a press note stating that they have already been paying workers' salaries ‘much higher’ than the existing minimum wage. Their note reads, “Federation is unilaterally demanding 30% wage increase. We have already been paying much higher than the existing minimum wages as per act to both skilled and unskilled workers. This disruption can cause heavy damages to films in production.”

They also added, “Chamber condemns this action taken by the Federation as we have worked together with their members of decades. The Chamber is in talks with relevant authorities to secure a sustainable resolution. Producers are informed to follow the Chamber’s guidance strictly and avoid independent action or separate agreements with union until resolution. Let’s all stand together for lasting reform, for a better future.”

Who will be impacted?

Tollywood has numerous films under production now, including Chiranjeevi’s yet-to-be-titled film with Anil Ravipudi, Ram Charan’s Peddi with Buchi Babu Sana, Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2 with Boyapati Srinu, Teja Sajja’s Mirai, Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s Telusu Kada and more. The pooja ceremony for Allari Naresh's upcoming film was also postponed. With the new diktat that workers will only work with producers who will agree to the 30%, it remains to be seen if their demands are met.