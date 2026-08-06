The Paradise teaser: Nani fights against feudalism, sits on mountain of bodies, questions ‘whose country is this?’

The Paradise teaser: The teaser for Srikanth Odela’s The Paradise was released on Thursday, giving a glimpse of what the film would look like. The film stars Nani, Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal and Kayadu Lohar in lead roles. The glimpse hints at the lead character fighting against feudalism on behalf of the downtrodden.

The Paradise teaser released

The Paradise teaser: Nani is seen fighting for his rights in the Srikanth Odela film.

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The 1-minute-42-second-long teaser for The Paradise begins with Nani’s Jadal rallying up people by saying, “From this moment, whose land is this? Whose country is this?” He seems to be fighting against Mohan Babu’s Shikanja Maalik and his son, Raghav’s Vikram Maalik, for control of Paradise. When a woman questions whether the government exists for the feudal lords or the people, Jadal goes into action mode.

“Our oppressed race must rise in rebellion. The very black they spat on…that’s the colour of our flag. And the crow…that’s our emblem. Let’s show them what happens when the crows they spat at draw their swords,” he says as there’s immense bloodshed. He reiterates and asks who the land and country belong to. At the end of the video, Jadal sits on a mountain of bodies he has slain while covered in blood. He removes dishti (nazar) for himself with a garland of blades in his hand. The Paradise teaser reveals that the film will hit screens on September 24.

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Internet reacts to Nani’s teaser

{{^usCountry}} Sharing the teaser on his social media, Srikanth wrote, “Welcome to the world of #TheParadise.” The teaser got mixed reactions, with some thrilled with the outcome and others questioning what Srikanth and Nani made. “Em theesavo.. teaser lo clear ga.. goosebumps theppinchi choopinchav anna. Etta theesavo.. Sep 24th Andhariki clarity vasthundhi (Whatever you’ve made, you ensured the teaser gave us goosebumps. As for how you made it, we’ll have the answer on September 24).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing the teaser on his social media, Srikanth wrote, “Welcome to the world of #TheParadise.” The teaser got mixed reactions, with some thrilled with the outcome and others questioning what Srikanth and Nani made. “Em theesavo.. teaser lo clear ga.. goosebumps theppinchi choopinchav anna. Etta theesavo.. Sep 24th Andhariki clarity vasthundhi (Whatever you’ve made, you ensured the teaser gave us goosebumps. As for how you made it, we’ll have the answer on September 24).” {{/usCountry}}

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“Teaser is good but music ivvaledhu correct ga to get that high competely (The teaser is good but the music isn’t giving that high),” criticised one fan, while another wrote, “Sir hindi voice of nani is so bad,” referring to the dubbed Hindi version. “Cinema lo mass, jadal tappa inka emmana pettava anna nuvvu (Will the film all be about mass and his plaits?)” questioned one. Several others gave their opinions on the film.

About The Paradise

The Paradise is written and directed by Srikanth Odela, who previously worked with Nani in the 2023 film Dasara. The rustic drama, also starring Keerthy Suresh and Dheekshith Shetty, was a critical hit. Their reunion will now see music by Anirudh Ravichander. It is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas and co-produced by Ishan Saksena. The Paradise was initially supposed to hit screens on March 26. It was postponed to August 21, and now to September 24.