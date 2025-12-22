The Raja Saab maker clarifies on pre-release business of Prabhas-starrer amid comparisons: ‘Our film has secured…’

As The Raja Saab nears its release date next month, expectations are at an all-time high from Prabhas fans who have been waiting for the film for months. TG Vishwa Prasad, one of the film's producers, has now issued an official clarification regarding the film's pre-release business. In the last few days, there were a lot of comparisons with the way the other films of Prabhas fared on pre-release business alone. Prabhas headlines the horror comedy directed by Maruthi.

‘What truly matters to us and the fans is the theatrical impact’

TG Vishwa Prasad took to his X account and wrote, “There’s a lot of noise around the business of our biggest film. We don’t discuss internal spends or numbers publicly. What truly matters to us and the fans is the theatrical impact. Post release, we will officially share the worldwide box-office figures.”

He added, “Cinema moves in phases. Today, the non-theatrical market is going through a natural correction, while theatres continue to deliver the real verdict. Even in this phase, our film has secured the highest non-theatrical value available today.”

Commenting on comparisons with other releases, he said, “Comparisons are unnecessary. Rajasaab is a massive horror-fantasy crafted to roar in theatres. Let the screens speak.”

About The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab is reportedly being made on a budget of ₹400 crore. Earlier in a press note, the film’s team claimed that at the centre of the horror comedy film will be a haveli that’s ‘unlike anything Indian cinema has seen before’. The set, designed by art director Rajeevan Nambiar, is a massive 41,256 sq ft. According to the makers, the haveli isn’t just a backdrop but an ‘immersive, living, breathing space’ that’s a huge part of the story.

The film is written and directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. The film was officially announced in January 2024, although filming began in 2022. It is now scheduled for release in theatres on January 9.